A Clinical Audiology graduate from Wits University celebrated her acceptance as a Master of Audiology candidate

The young lady who works as a clinical audiologist at a KZN clinic shared her achievement on X, inspiring many

Social media users flooded her post with congratulatory messages, expressing pride in her success

A young lady was overjoyed when she received the news that she was among the selected for the Audiology master's degree program.

Whitney Jasmin, a young South African woman, is on an inspiring academic journey after being accepted as a Master of Audiology candidate at Wits University.

The clinical audiologist took to X on her handle @witneyjasmin to share her achievement, touching many people's hearts.

The lady shares her Master's degree program acceptance

The post shared by Witney shows her graduation photo with her Clinical Audiologist title and the Master of Audiology Candidate with the University of the Witwatersrand written underneath. Unable to keep calm after learning to get so far in her career, she captioned her post:

"Woke up as a Master of Audiology Candidate."

See the X post below:

The Clinical Audiologist Master's program

Audiology is a specialised field in healthcare that focuses on diagnosing and treating hearing and balance disorders. The University of Cape Town Faculty of Health Science portal states that the field investigates issues such as deafness, hearing impairment, and noise control.

Pursuing a Master's degree in Audiology allows professionals to advance their expertise, contribute to research, and provide specialised care to patients with complex hearing impairments.

The young professional gets love from Mzansi

The lady's announcement gained traction online, receiving 134K views and comments from social media users congratulating her on her achievement. Some praised her dedication and hard work, and others shared how proud they were of her journey, expressing they felt motivated.

A local babe received congratulatory messages online after sharing her education pursuit.

User @MrsWToYouge commented:

"Huge🙌! Arghhh educated girlies melt my heart 👌🏽."

User @LesediTSHE65364 shared:

"Get it, girl!!"

User @LiliMfobo added:

"Congrats Whitney! You're doing important work❤️."

User @lavidaNOTA commented:

"Post-grad babes are the hill, all the best with your PhD…"

User @MLSantos said:

"Absolutely love educated women 🥹 congratulations mama 🥳🥳."

User @justforvaarbs_ added:

"I just know your mother brags about you guys 24/7 ❤️."

