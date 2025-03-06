Three young South Africans shared their inspiring stories of taking over a male-dominated industry

The dynamic ladies are on the brink of completing their apprenticeship at a college popular in Cape Town

Their hunger for success is what drives them as they juggle their personal lives and careers while jumping through unimaginable hoops

Gone are the days when women were restricted to specific professions because of their gender.

A young SA lady, Nokanyo Xobololo, shows great passion working in a male-dominated industry. Image: @College of Cape Town.

Today, girls take over more daring occupations like becoming pilots or standing on frontlines protecting their countries as soldiers.

3 Young SA ladies inspire Mzansi by taking over male-dominated industry

Three young women shared their inspiring stories of taking over a male-dominated industry at a young age. The ladies who are on the brink of completing their apprenticeship at the College of Cape Town are the true epitome of the modern woman.

Zetu Mase, Nasiefah Corker and Nokanyo Xobololo showed great interest in the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI) when they enrolled at the college three years ago. Their hunger for success is noble as they push through even after facing numerous challenges.

Zetu Mase has experienced first-hand the kind of qualities women bring to a workshop environment and urges the sector to move beyond stereotypes:

"It’s not about whether you’re male or female; it’s about your skills, knowledge and mindset. "

Through revolutionary thinking and personal experiences, Mase highlighted that ladies have a lot to offer and and should be given the correct guidance and opportunities, rather than being discouraged from pursuing this career simply because society deemed it to be male-appropriate.

Mase has always had a love for cars from a very young age. The lady studied different car models and brands, which helped her recognise similarities in particular designs. The curious woman shared how she was led to her current path:

“Over time that interest grew into a passion and after high school I decided I wanted to learn more - not just about cars but how to fix them.”

Nasiefah Corker vividly remembered where her love for motors stemmed from. The youngster recalled holding the torch for her dad while he worked on his and friends’ cars and was fascinated by the experience:

“When the chance arose to be an apprentice, I grabbed it with both hands.”

As a perfectionist, Corker found it hard to ask for help in certain instances but learned to be kinder to herself. She often felt weak when it came to certain tasks but her fellow pupils and educators were by her side.

The young lady explained some of the frustrations she has towards the male-dominated industry:

"Sometimes, female apprentices are side-lined or given easier tasks because they are perceived as weak or fragile, but if you work hard and prove yourself, you’ll gain trust and respect in the workshop.”

Corkers raised and highlighted that women should never be put off by thinking the automotive sector is a man’s world, no matter the challenges that come with it:

“It’s tough, yes, but you can succeed. If you’re passionate it gets easier over time.”

Nasiefah Corker followed in her father's footsteps of being a vehicle doctor/mechanic. Image: @College of Cape Town

Their mate, Nokanyo Xobololo, did know much about cars when she enrolled at the college and was advised by one lecturer to check out Motor Engineering. The educator convinced Xobololo by mentioning job security after graduation and through hard work.

Even though the unemployment rate is embarrassingly high in South Africa, the youngster was guaranteed a chance to make a living for herself through her acquired skills. BMW, Toyota and Land Rover, as well as other reputable independent repair workshops fueled the students with excellent skills to face the demanding industry.

A facilitator at the College of Cape Town, Rasheed Adhikari explained that their scholars students secured admirable positions as technicians at vehicle dealerships or as qualified motor mechanics in independent MIWA-accredited workshops.

