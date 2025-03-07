A TikTokker ran to her audience to determine if she truly did look like Nadia Nakia in a clip that had Mzansi astonished

The lady started off the video, wondering if she did look like the South African celebrity, and then did a side-by-side comparison

Netizens across the country were entertained by the woman and added to the list of other celebrities that she looked like

A lady stunned herself and Mzansi when she pointed out that she looks like Nadia Nakai and Linda Mtobe from Isibaya. Images: queensavage0811

Source: TikTok

Being a lookalike to a celebrity can cause a stir in some instances. A lady experienced this firsthand when she compared herself to Nadia Nakai online. At first, she was sceptical of the comparison but then conducted a side-by-side analysis to see if it was true.

The likeness is uncanny

TikTokker queensavage0811 shared the clip showing her next to a snap of the Mzansi rapper. The comparisons didn't stop there, however, as the lady went on to compare herself to Linda Mtobe from Isibaya. Netizens were split between which one she looked like more but mostly agreed that she resembled both in some way.

See the video below:

Online fun

If queensavage0811 isn't comparing herself to South African celebrities, you can find her living life up on her TikTok. Like Nadia Nakia, the woman is a musician who has her own YouTube channel. On top of singing, she's a dancer as well. Several TikToks show her busting out some moves that someone famous like, oh, Nadia Nakai, would pull off in her concerts.

Nadia Nakai has rocked stages across Mzansi. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Apart from singing and dancing, the lady has a knack for selfies and videos showing off her looks. Her YouTube channel only has two videos, but it's clear as day that she would love to pursue lifestyle content that revolves around her life and what she gets up to.

South Africans were shocked at how much she looked like the celebrity.

Read the comments below:

Thulee Marumo❤️ said:

"You also look like Jayda Wayda."

Lola mentioned:

"No mara the Nadia Nakai one is so real, I’m sorry😭"

itzzz_ratichild❤️ commented:

"I think there is a 70% resemblance between you and Linda, but you do look a lot like Nadia 😉"

Bu Hle posted:

"I just saw Linda before even you review her🔥🔥"

Hidden treasure shared:

"Nah Wena le Nadia nakai don't look alike, y'all are twins 😭"

NomaT56 said:

"Funny how you look like the one you are standing next to, like you look like Nadia when you are next to her, and like Linda when next to her."

adinanakana mentioned:

"Nadia is your sister wena don't lie to us!😂"

