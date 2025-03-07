“Lil Kendrick Lamar”: Internet Enjoys Energetic Little Boy Dancing to Not Like Us
- A little South African boy and members of the local dance crew Street Kings took to the streets to bust their moves
- The dance members made the boy the star of the show when they danced to Kendrick Lamar's viral song Not Like Us
- Thousands of social media users shared how they enjoyed the little boy's energy, not forgetting to call him adorable
Since performing his hit song Not Like Us at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, many internet users have posted videos doing the popular choreography that took the world by storm.
A little Mzansi boy also captured the world's hearts when he showed his take on the dance moves with his trusty backup dancers.
Dancing to Kendrick Lamar
The local dance crew Street Kings took to their TikTok account to showcase the little one busting moves to a snippet of the audio from the Super Bowl halftime show.
The lively clip was shared on the platform on 6 March by the talented dance group, known for their energetic performances. With 1.6 million followers, they've built a loyal and growing audience.
Their account is packed with dance videos that keep fans entertained. They take on viral dance challenges with ease and add their unique twist. Each clip showcases their creativity and energetic style.
However, in this clip, the boy was the star, even though the four members of the dance crew gave it their all as they took to the street for their performance.
Watch the TikTok video below:
The lore behind Not Like Us
Kendrick and Canadian rapper Drake have been at odds with one another for more than a decade, which many assumed stemmed from the former's verse on Big Sean's 2013 song Control. Since then, the two have been taking jabs at each other through song, but nothing compared to what has happened in recent years.
After Drake and J Cole released First Person Shooter in October 2023 where J Cole said that he, Drake and Kendrick were the top three rappers, Kendrick shot back in Metro Boomin and Future's Like That stating that it was only him at the top.
From there, Drake and Kendrick went back and forth with diss tracks throughout 2024. Kendrick took the final jab when he released Not Like Us on 4 May where he alleged Drake was interested in minors.
The DJ Mustard-produced track did tremendously well on Spotify, becoming the most-streamed American hip-hop song in a single day with 6.59 million.
Internet loves the little dancer
With over five million views and counting, tens of thousands of members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share how the little boy's dance moves entertained them. Some even joked that Kendrick Lamar reposted the video.
Yanga Chief’s 'What If' becomes SA hip-hop's biggest hit in 4 years, rapper grateful for the support
After watching the clip, a happy @glorious_027 said:
"Not me smiling like a fool."
An impressed @mmaagwemaple added in the comments:
"Little man cooked, ate and left no crumbs."
A humoured @poulynne_tyrah laughed and wrote:
"What did you guys bribe that young man with? I’m sure that dance is not for free."
One person said:
"That's Lil Kendrick Lamar."
@reneegodspromiseb shared with the public:
"Aww, so cute, but his legs got me hollering over here."
@lashawndamoorebrown stated in the comment section:
"Am I the only one who was nervous about the cars? They ate this dance up, though!"
@roeshdiyakirbylee_82 told the online community:
"Little man understood the assignment. He is super cute. I love this."
@mileslogan123 loved the vibes, writing:
"This kid is doing that dance better than Kendrick, bro. He is too smooth with it."
3 Other stories about kids dancing
- In another article, Briefly News reported about a cute toddler who showed off her smooth dance moves to a church song.
- South African social media users were thoroughly entertained after seeing a little boy nail a traditional Zulu dance routine.
- A fun clip showed a group of school learners jamming in an amapiano dance-off. Internet users were in awe of how united the younger generation was.
- A group of kids in Soweto wowed social media with their impressive choreographed moves in the street.
