A video of a cute baby girl dancing to a church song has made rounds on social media.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mabongimncube25, the bundle of joy is seen outside on a sunny day. A church song presumably from Zion church was playing in the background. The little one could not help but move to the rhythm.

Kids learn by seeing. One could presume that the kiddo saw the moves she was doing at a church she was attending. The little one moved adorably to the rhythm. She captured the attention of people around her.

Netizens find the little one adorable

The video gained over a million views, with many online users finding the girl adorable. See the comments below:

@Abuthii_Tshepo commented:

"I pray this child never derails from her Godly life as she grows up 🥺🙏🏾May this soul be blessed ×10 fold and may this spirit of God rule & reign upon her life ❤️may she be blessed abundantly 🫂🥹."

@Thembeni_Wittes❤️ said:

"Cocomelon knows how to keep iStep but doesn’t care about ibanana😂😂this is sooo cute🥰❤️❤️."

@Kwamena Vroom adored:

"This is beautiful 🥰🥰🥰 with passion."

@Seshoeni Mokwena stanned:

"Forrget the shoes😭, She's the Queen 👑 she thinks she is 🥰🥰🙏."

@Lebohang Mosikidi loved:

"It's the shoes for me😂🤣 beautiful baby girl ❤️."

Toddler hilariously dances mid-sermon

In another story, Briefly News reported about a toddler who did a "Kilimanjaro" dance challenge while the pastor was preaching in church.

The toddler's performance came at the wrong time. People were thoroughly entertained as they watched the kid do the epic dance during a sermon. A little girl on TikTok, @nomphelo2019, decided to do the Kilimanjaro dance challenge. The cutie did the dance without music. Instead, the pastor's voice was in the background to accompany her moves.

