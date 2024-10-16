A new makoti found a creative way to calm her nerve and stay energetic during her visit to her in-laws

The lovely woman hilariously poured alcohol into an empty drink can so people could not see she was drinking

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing and some congratulating the makoti

A fun makoti creatively hid alcohol. Images: @mrssambane

A makoti hilariously found a way to keep herself calm on day five of being with her in-laws.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @mrssambane, the woman is seen in a car with her makoti attire, looking stunning. However, what captured the attention of many people was the plan that she came up with to keep herself calm during the busy time.

The lovely Mrs Sambane took a full can of alcohol and poured the contents into another empty drink can. She didn't want people to see that she was drinking. The lady wanted to calm her nerves and have a bit of energy, lol.

Makoti drinks booze to calm nerves

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens celebrate the woman

The video gained over 100k views, with many online users congratulating the woman on her marriage.

@Xoliswa_Reborn congratulated:

"Mean unhappy girlies, Congratulations sis❤️."

@Pndoo_Zulu shared:

"My sister in-law is like this and I love her to bits 🤣🤣🤣🤣 usually this type is the best and fun to be around 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

@sweety said:

"The negative comments haybo woman heal mahn oksalayo God blessed with a husband age doesn't matter God's time is always the best sisi👑🥰."

@Dee Rain loved:

"Love this for you My Queen noba andikwazi but happy ngathi ndim or you are my sister ❤️🥰❤️🥰."

@Mama Linda expressed:

"Congratulations my sister. Enjoy your marriage 🥰."

