Rapper Yanga Chief's album Lord Faku - The Life Of A Dyan is making waves on the local streaming charts

The album has reached number one on the South African Spotify daily charts, with his single What If topping charts

Yanga Chief said he intended to create a thought-provoking album which speaks to many people in SA, and What If became that song

Yanga Chief's album 'Lord Faku - The Life Of A Dyan' is doing well on Spotify.

It has been a while since South African Hip Hop music reached the top of the streaming charts. Rapper Yanga Chief has taken the once-popular genre back to its former glory, and he did with the release of his hit album, Lord Faku - The Life Of A Dyan.

Yanga's latest album makes history

Hip hop lovers across Mzansi are feasting on the smooth raps of Eastern Cape born rapper, Yanga Chief. The Ntoni Na hitmaker's album broke a record when his album reached number one on the South African Spotify daily charts.

According to Fakaza, the rapper's song, What If helped him reach this milestone as a local rapper has never touched the number one spot in four years.

After the album's release, Yanga listed all the achievements his album reached since its release. What If became the number one rap song in Mzansi, with his album taking the number one spot in the hip hop category and the number two spot in all genres. He said this achievement means the world to him, especially being an independent artist.

"I do not have much to say, but what y’all are doing for me is beyond anything I expected. Used to pray for times like this. Being independent is not as easy as it looks, but this right here sure makes it all worth it. Thank you. I can’t wait to give y’all the visual representation of this album. God Is The Greatest," he expressed.

Yanga speaks on inspiration behind the album

In a recent interview with TshisaLIVE, Yanga spoke about his intentions behind the album, saying he wanted to make a project that is thought-provoking and also captures the essence of South African people and their love for their country. He said he did not want to pick a lead single for the project, he left that for his fans to decide.

“It is a song for the ages. I wanted to capture something I know all of us South Africans share, which is a love for our country and our people.”

He also intended to show people that the hip hop genre has flexibility and how the Xhosa language has a certain level of honesty. He concluded by saying he is working on an album tour.

