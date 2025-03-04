South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo recently showed gratitude to his father on social media

The star posted a picture of himself with his dad in his now-deleted Instagram story and thanked him for raising him well

This wasn't the first time Oscar showed gratitude to his father as he had done it before on his birthday in 2024

Oscar Mbo showed love to his father. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Once again the South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo showed his gratitude to his father on social media.

Recently, the star who splurged money on a new BMW posted a picture of himself hanging out with his dad on his now-deleted Instagram story and wrote:

"Thanks for raising a warrior, big man."

However, this wasn't the first time Oscar Mbo poured out his heart for his dad on social media as he did the same thing in August 2024 when he paid tribute to his old man.

Oscar Mbo's Vuka climbs to no.1 spot

Meanwhile, on Metro FM's Top 30 biggest songs chart, Oscar Mbo secured the number 1 spot with his dance tune, Vuka featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela.

Oscar beat out the likes of Cyfred and Scotts Phuthuma who teamed up for the hit song Phuthuma, who was at number 2 and then US Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar was at number 3 for his hit song Luther featuring SZA.

Other songs with a noticeable presence were Kelvin Momo's Waze Wamuhle and Khathapillar featuring Sol Phenduka's Diqabang.

Oscar Mbo's Vuka makes Spotify's front cover

This is not the first time the song caused a lot of noise on the music charts. After it was released, the global streaming music platform Spotify made him the face of their 2025 Mint cover for the dance music section.

Oscar Mbo appreciated them for this gesture, saying, "Shoutout to @spotifyafrica for having me on their Mint cover. #vuka,” he mentioned.

Oscar Mbo says he is not rude to other artists

The muso also made headlines in January 2025 after he was called out for being rude to other artists, particularly Limpopo stars.

"I’m a humble guy, I respect people and there’s a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later, but truth always prevails."

On one occasion, Makhadzi accused him of trying to sabotage her performance at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival.

Then, singer Karishma also accused him of pulling the same stunt.

"Event organisers gather us under one roof to trade. They control the shows, time slots, and overall operations. Therefore, their input would help clarify many show-related issues, preventing artists from fighting."

Oscar Mbo's latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine.

Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter. Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.

Source: Briefly News