Music Producer Oscar Mbo Shows Gratitude to His Father: “Thanks for Raising a Warrior, Big Man”
- South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo recently showed gratitude to his father on social media
- The star posted a picture of himself with his dad in his now-deleted Instagram story and thanked him for raising him well
- This wasn't the first time Oscar showed gratitude to his father as he had done it before on his birthday in 2024
Once again the South African music producer and DJ Oscar Mbo showed his gratitude to his father on social media.
Recently, the star who splurged money on a new BMW posted a picture of himself hanging out with his dad on his now-deleted Instagram story and wrote:
"Thanks for raising a warrior, big man."
However, this wasn't the first time Oscar Mbo poured out his heart for his dad on social media as he did the same thing in August 2024 when he paid tribute to his old man.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Oscar Mbo's Vuka climbs to no.1 spot
Meanwhile, on Metro FM's Top 30 biggest songs chart, Oscar Mbo secured the number 1 spot with his dance tune, Vuka featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela.
Oscar beat out the likes of Cyfred and Scotts Phuthuma who teamed up for the hit song Phuthuma, who was at number 2 and then US Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar was at number 3 for his hit song Luther featuring SZA.
Other songs with a noticeable presence were Kelvin Momo's Waze Wamuhle and Khathapillar featuring Sol Phenduka's Diqabang.
Oscar Mbo's Vuka makes Spotify's front cover
This is not the first time the song caused a lot of noise on the music charts. After it was released, the global streaming music platform Spotify made him the face of their 2025 Mint cover for the dance music section.
Mzansi Rapper K.O gets ready to drop his new single ‘Push It’, fans react: “He went back to the '80s”
Oscar Mbo appreciated them for this gesture, saying, "Shoutout to @spotifyafrica for having me on their Mint cover. #vuka,” he mentioned.
Oscar Mbo says he is not rude to other artists
The muso also made headlines in January 2025 after he was called out for being rude to other artists, particularly Limpopo stars.
"I’m a humble guy, I respect people and there’s a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later, but truth always prevails."
On one occasion, Makhadzi accused him of trying to sabotage her performance at the Bloemfontein Macufe Festival.
Then, singer Karishma also accused him of pulling the same stunt.
"Event organisers gather us under one roof to trade. They control the shows, time slots, and overall operations. Therefore, their input would help clarify many show-related issues, preventing artists from fighting."
Oscar Mbo's latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine.
Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter. Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Entertainment Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za