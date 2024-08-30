South African DJ and producer Oscar Mbo recently paid tribute to his father on social media

The Yes God hitmaker shared an old picture of his dad and him in a now-deleted post wishing him a happy birthday

The star further mentioned that his father is a role model to him and that he is the best dad under the sun

The South African DJ and producer was one of the celebrities who penned a heartfelt message to their parents on their special days on social media.

Oscar Mbo pay tribute to his dad

The Yes God hitmaker, who recently bagged a collaboration with Steve Madden, touched many hearts as he paid tribute to his father on social media.

The star recently shared an old picture of himself and his dad online, which he has now deleted from his Instagram page. The star was celebrating his father's birthday when he wrote a heartfelt message in that post.

He wrote:

"Mbyo’s friends. help me the wish my Dad a happy birthday please! my role model, my hero & the best Dad under the sun! I love you Tymer.”

Oscar Mbo ventures into fashion

Earlier, Oscar Mbo expanded his empire into the fashion world. Speaking to TimesLIVE about Have A Groovy Day, Oscar said his passion for clothes inspired him to launch the clothing line.

The house DJ revealed that he did not want to venture into the fashion industry without being fully equipped, so he decided to tap into the industry with his merchandise line. He hopes to launch his line soon.

Oscar Mbo's latest picture convinces Mzansi that he is bleaching

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality Oscar Mbo's latest picture left fans with more questions than answers about his skincare routine. Per the fans, the star's skin had gone a few shades lighter.

Oscar Mbo is being roasted for his skin on social media. The hitmaker had Mzansi buzzing after reports that he had gotten lighter due to skin bleaching.

