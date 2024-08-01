South African House music DJ and producer Oscar Mbo recently bagged her collaboration with an international fashion brand

The Yes God hitmaker announced on his Instagram page that he collaborated with Steve Madden for their men's collection

Many fans and followers of the star were excited and happy for him as they flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages

Oscar Mbo bagged a new collaboration with a clothing brand. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

2024 is the year for the South African DJ and producer Oscar Mbo as he keeps securing the bag.

Oscar Mbo collaborates with Steve Madden

Just a few weeks after launching his own Have A Groovy Day fashion brand; Oscar Mbo has shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

Recently, the star, accused of being a no-show by an event promoter, announced on his Instagram page that he has collaborated with an international fashion brand, Steve Madden.

He wrote:

"Introducing Steve Madden Oscar Mbo Men’s Collection. The Collab we all have been waiting for. Steve Madden SA gets to collaborate with a male artist for the first time in HISTORY, and who best to do the magic dance with but the coolest DJ and Producer Oscar Mbo.The Collabs Pre-Order dropping online 2 August ‘24 and in-stores 8 August ‘24. Lets Rock! #OscarWithSteve #SteveMaddenSA #RockLikeMbo."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Oscar Mbo

Many fans and followers of the star congratulated him on his new collaboration:

malankane commented:

"@oscarmbo Dankie ntwana."

young_stilo_ mentioned:

"Just need the green jacket."

nadianakai wrote:

"Eeeeey! Congratulations!"

_tumelolekalakala responded:

"Real Gs move in silence. Congratulations brayaka."

