Global site navigation

DJ Maphorisa Brags About His Designer Clothes During a Shopping Spree, Mzansi Unimpressed
Celebrities

DJ Maphorisa Brags About His Designer Clothes During a Shopping Spree, Mzansi Unimpressed

by  Privie Kandi 2 min read
  • DJ Maphorisa flaunted his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree, claiming to be second only to DJ Black Coffee in wearing high-end brands
  • Social media reactions to the video were largely negative, with many criticising him for bragging and suggesting he invest in more meaningful pursuits
  • Comments ranged from mocking his priorities to questioning his appearance and fashion choices

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa shows off his designer clothes
DJ Maphorisa went on a shopping spree for designer brands. Image: @djmaphorisa
Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa goes shopping in viral video

DJ Maphorisa is not afraid to part with a few thousand Rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

Read also

Oskido shares BTS video of how his weekly lifestyle overseas looks like: "This is good content"

A video of the star during the shopping spree was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Maluda012. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"Y'all are my kids when it comes to Amiri. Dj Maphorisa 🗣"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's video

Social media users were not impressed with DJ Maphorisa's video. Many said he should not be bragging about buying clothes but should invest in other things.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Imagine someone chewing your royalties and does this."

@Tk00756094260 wrote:

"Phori thinks he's some kind of God do you know how many silent people wear that label without even posting it."

@Nkuli00 commented:

"How old is he? Who is he even bragging to?"

@zodwaXX added:

"Instead of investing in a personal trainer, skin care and dental care😩cause he looks like he smells and lasts only 2 min."

Read also

Mzansi taken aback by Riky Rick's energetic Cotton Fest performance in resurfaced clip: "The signs"

@BlackAn65843366 commented:

"Those can be expensive, but he doesn't look any good in them."

Oscar Mbo announces his collaboration with Steve Madden

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2024 is the year for the South African DJ and producer Oscar Mbo as he keeps securing the bag.

Just a few weeks after launching his own Have A Groovy Day fashion brand, Oscar Mbo shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Privie Kandi avatar

Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for six years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.

Tags:
Hot: