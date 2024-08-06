DJ Maphorisa flaunted his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree, claiming to be second only to DJ Black Coffee in wearing high-end brands

Social media reactions to the video were largely negative, with many criticising him for bragging and suggesting he invest in more meaningful pursuits

Comments ranged from mocking his priorities to questioning his appearance and fashion choices

DJ Maphorisa flexed about his expensive designer clothes during a shopping spree. The star who trended for spending thousands at a Galxboy store bragged about being second to only DJ Black Coffee when it comes to designer brands.

DJ Maphorisa went on a shopping spree for designer brands. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa goes shopping in viral video

DJ Maphorisa is not afraid to part with a few thousand Rands for a pair of designer jeans. The Amapiano star, always rocking high-end designer brands, recently showed off his clothes while shopping.

A video of the star during the shopping spree was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by a user with the handle @Maluda012. The post's caption read:

"Y'all are my kids when it comes to Amiri. Dj Maphorisa 🗣"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Maphorisa's video

Social media users were not impressed with DJ Maphorisa's video. Many said he should not be bragging about buying clothes but should invest in other things.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Imagine someone chewing your royalties and does this."

@Tk00756094260 wrote:

"Phori thinks he's some kind of God do you know how many silent people wear that label without even posting it."

@Nkuli00 commented:

"How old is he? Who is he even bragging to?"

@zodwaXX added:

"Instead of investing in a personal trainer, skin care and dental care😩cause he looks like he smells and lasts only 2 min."

@BlackAn65843366 commented:

"Those can be expensive, but he doesn't look any good in them."

Oscar Mbo announces his collaboration with Steve Madden

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2024 is the year for the South African DJ and producer Oscar Mbo as he keeps securing the bag.

Just a few weeks after launching his own Have A Groovy Day fashion brand, Oscar Mbo shared some exciting news with his fans and followers on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News