South African musician Toya Delazy recently shook many netizens with her new music

A video of the London-based singer previewing her bizarre new song was shared on social media

Many netizens were stunned by the star's recent behaviour and new bizarre song

Toya Delazy's upcoming song got a thumbs-down from netizens. Image: @toyadelazy

The London-based South African singer left many netizens concerned and worried about her because of the latest video circulating on social media.

Toya Delazy previews her new bizarre song

Weeks after opening up about regretting ever making a song with Cassper Nyovest and singer Toya Delazy, they made it to the trending list on social media.

Recently, the star became the talk of the town, and another video of her went viral shortly after she shared a clip of herself with no clothes on. In the snippet posted by @Ke_Arturo on his Twitter (X) page, Toya Delazy was previewing her upcoming bizarre song.

The video was captioned:

"What Genre is Toya Delazy doing now?"

Watch the video below:

Netizens were stunned by Toya Delazy's outrageous behaviour

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions:

@XAfronaut commented:

"I think it's drum and bass, she calls it afro punk or something like that...we have truly lost her now."

@sim_bells wrote:

"She needs help."

@AmieMbhele_ said:

"She must start a new relationship with water."

@Tabongz_SA responded:

"Its time for her to give up in music."

@Ncanyana11 mentioned:

"Someone please arrest the people who are in studio with her."

@isaacofficer replied:

"We are not being taken serious in this country."

@kea_lebo_S tweeted:

"I have so many questions, but let me mind my own business."

