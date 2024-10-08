South African singer and songwriter Tyla has something fresh for her fans and followers this October

The Grammy-Award winner is set to release her deluxe version of her album Tyla

The 22-year-old singer will be releasing the deluxe version of her album on Friday, 11 October 2024

Tyla will be releasing new music this October. Image: Taylor Hill

Our girl, Tyla, is hard at work as the star had netizens buzzing with her recent announcement about dropping some new music for the summer.

Tyla to drop deluxe version of her album

The talented South African singer and songwriter Tyla has once again made headlines on social media after she announced new dates for her Mzansi shows in December 2024.

The Grammy Award winner will release her deluxe version of her album Tyla on Friday, 11 October 2024. The news of her dropping new music was shared on social media by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

Khawula posted the deluxe version cover and captioned it:

"Tyla sets to release a deluxe edition of her debut album TYLA. TYLA (Deluxe) will have three more songs: 'Shake Ah', 'Push To Start', and 'Back To You'. Tyla (Deluxe) is set to be released on the 11th of October, 2024."

See the post below:

Netizens excited about Tyla's deluxe version

Many netizens were excited about Tyla dropping a deluxe version of her album Tyla. See some of the comments below:

@SalimoAnne wrote:

"Awesome."

@FootballStage_1 commented:

"She should come to Nigeria. She will get the support she needs."

@Dingswayo_N responded:

"The girl is doing it."

@Crasythings replied:

"I have already set the alarm."

@Akani2008 mentioned:

"I'm not expecting anything new here. She is beautiful, and people like her, but musically I don't feel her."

@_MGLKD_ questioned:

"Couldn’t she just drop 3 singles?"

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla has been announced as one of the nominees for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs).

Tyla leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and collecting numerous awards.

