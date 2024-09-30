Internationally acclaimed singer Tyla was announced as a winner at the Ghanaian 2024 3Music Award

Tyla won the African Song Of The Year for her global hit song Water, and her fans are buzzing

She also made headlines after announcing that she will be performing in South Africa in 2024

Tyla continues to rake in those international awards. Just recently, she scooped a Ghanaian award for her hit song, Water.

Tyla has won Song Of The Year at a Ghanaian award ceremony. Image: Frazer Harrison/Angela Weiss

Source: Getty Images

Tyla wins big in Ghana

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla recently scooped an international award. The acclaimed singer was announced as a winner at the Ghanaian 2024 3Music Awards.

Tyla's Water was crowned with the African Song Of The Year gong, leaving her supporters buzzing with excitement. Her fan page @TylaClub wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Tyla wins 'African Song Of The Year' for 'Water' at the Ghanaian 2024 3Music Awards."

Tyla's fans congratulate her

Taking to the comments section, Tyla's fans shared these encouraging words.

@MotlhoiwaN30414 said:

"Queen Tyla. Congratulations."

@prettys9v6e gushed:

"This is well deserved."

@3D_TYGER added:

"Congratulations to the Queen 💃🐅🐅"

@rana_rsoft stated:

"I knew she would win... I told you before. Got it. My love ❤️#MrRay007 #Tyla, many more will come in future."

@Mazithi_Zee exclaimed:

"Kunini sithi NO DNA JUST RSA ku Tyla 🫶🏾😭 ndidikwe mna."

@LadyHe shared:

"This Song is literally the "Single Ladies" of this year."

@MyHonestTruth71 argued:

"Of course for one hit wonder. Aint no more next year. Bye felica aka industry plant."

@bootyfulladdict added:

"I knew she would win."

Tyla to perform in South Africa

The singer also made headlines after she announced that she would be performing in South Africa in 2024.

Tyla visited a few countries and even performed, and it has been a while since she performed in Mzansi, so the hype is understandable.

"Coming home🇿🇦🐅," she wrote as she shared a poster.

Tyla leads SAMA nominees

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla gained five nominations for the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMA).

She leads the pack with five nominations, including Album of the Year. She has been making headlines globally for her continued success in the music industry and has been collecting numerous awards.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News