Sir Trill has expressed his wish to be the opening act for Chris Brown for his concert in South Africa

The award-winning US singer, rapper and dancer Chris Brown is headed to Mzansi in December

Some peeps are rallying behind Naledi Aphiwe as the obvious choice since she collaborated with the singer

Sir Trill is asking for more people to make noise about him as a possible opening act for Chris Brown; however, Mzansi has someone else in mind.

Sir Trill wants to be the opening act for Chris Brown, But Mzansi supports Naledi Aphiwe. Image: sir_trillsa, Prince Williams via Getty Images, @nalediaphiwe on Istagram

Source: UGC

Sir Trill wishes to open for Chris Brown

Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has voiced his wishes to be the opening act for US singer Chris Brown when he performs in South Africa.

After the award-winning US singer, rapper and dancer Chris Brown announced that he is headed to Mzansi on 14 December 2024, Sir Trill went on Instagram to share his thoughts.

"Mzansi make me an opening act? Makes sense," he wrote.

Entertainment blogger Musa Khawula wrote on X that the obvious choice is Naledi Aphiwe.

"With Chris Brown announcing that he'll be performing at FNB Stadium on the 14th December 2024, Sir Trill is asking to be his opening act as if everyone doesn't know that's Naledi Myongwane's gig."

Mzansi picks between Naledi and Sir Trill

Some people are rallying behind Naledi Aphiwe, saying she is the obvious choice because she collaborated with the singer on his album 11:11 for the song Shooter.

@vusi_mygy said:

"Sir, trill is not on that level. Surely K.O or Kamo Mphela can do better."

Fit_Mandisa shared:

"Naledi should be an opening act."

@D_Bhekza argued:

"Naledi would be perfect, she deserves it more."

@Sizzle_Diva agreed:

"I agree Naledi deserves it ✨"

@Masnackz added:

"We shall fight for Naledi to be part of this show. We don’t want anyone else."

Busta Rhymes has time of his life in Mzansi

In a previous report from Briefly News, US rapper Busta Rhymes had the time of his life in South Africa following his performance at the DStv Delicious Festival.

Rhymes was vibing at local clubs and enjoying some Amapiano music.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News