Busta Rhymes Says South African Citizenship Is on His To-Do List in Video, Mzansi Divided
by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Busta Rhymes was in South Africa to perform at the DStv delicious music festival, which was a success
  • The American rapper fell in love with South Africa as many supporters showed up for his performance
  • Busta Rhymes recently recorded a video of himself declaring his goodbyes to South Africa, and he dropped a bombshell at the end

Busta Rhymes enjoyed his time in South Africa. The American rapper participated in the DStv Delicious music festival.

Busta Rhymes loves South Africa
Busta Rhymes said he is going to work on his South African citizenship and thanked the country for welcoming him. Image: @Paras Griffin
Source: Getty Images

The American rapper received a warm welcome from his fans in South Africa. Many people were chuffed that Busta Rhymes was enjoying his time.

Busta Rhymes bids goodbye to SA

In a video reshared on X by @Zikamnyamane Busta Rhymes thanked Johannesburg for treating him well. He ended the video by saying he would be working on citizenship. Watch the video:

Heavy K lands collaboration with Busta Rhymes

According to OKMzansi, Busta Rhymes also set time aside to work with a South African artist. Heavy K landed a collaboration with the American after they met in a club.

Busta Rhymes leaves SA divided

Many people loved Busta Rhymes, with some even suggesting places he could settle. Some suggested he should not move to SA permanently because the public would get bored. Read the split comments below

@_sphume_n gushed:

"Akabuye, we love him."

@tiromanro disagreed:

"Citizenship? Aowa monna!"

Buju_boo welcomed the idea:

"He has very clean teeth; he must move to Cape Town. We need more rich Black Americans moving to Cape Town"

@MaggyValen wondered:

"Before we go far, what is his take on illegal immigrants in SA?"

@tumi_kennaTumi said:

"He doesn't know that sibhoreka fast neh?"

@khandizwe_chris joked:

"Does he want to come here and Say Poom forever now?"

Busta Rhymes offers R90K reward for stolen iPhone 12

Briefly News previously reported US rapper Busta Rhymes was a good Samaritan when he stood up for a woman whose iPhone 12 was stolen at Liv Sandton. The rapper enjoyed his stay in South Africa and has been trending for all the right reasons.

The award-winning rapper Busta Rhymes graced his South African fans with his presence as the headliner at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.

Before he took to the stage, he and his friends headed to Liv Sandton to party with Anatii and Maxhosa founder Laduma. During his time there, a woman's iPhone 12 was stolen, and he was furious.

Source: Briefly News

