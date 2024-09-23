Busta Rhymes was in South Africa to headline the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival

He and his entourage partied up a storm at Liv Sandton when a woman's iPhone 12 was stolen at the venue

He offered an R90,000 cash reward to the person who was willing to return the stolen iPhone 12, but Mzansi was sceptical

US rapper Busta Rhymes was a good Samaritan when he stood up for a woman whose iPhone 12 was stolen at Liv Sandton. The rapper enjoyed his stay in South Africa and has been trending for all the right reasons.

Busta Rhymes has offered a cash reward of R90,000 to the perpetrator who stole an iPhone 12. Image: Josh Brasted

Source: Getty Images

Busta Rhymes lashes at iPhone thief

The award-winning rapper Busta Rhymes graced his South African fans with his presence as the headliner at the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.

Before he took to the stage, he and his friends headed to Liv Sandton to party with Anatii and Maxhosa founder Laduma. During his time there, a woman's iPhone 12 was stolen, and he was furious.

Scolding the thief, Busta said the person was "weak" and they should just return it.

Busta offers reward for stolen iPhone

In a video circulating online posted by @MDNnewss, Busta Rhymes offered a $5,000 (R90,000) cash reward to the thief as long as they returned the cell phone.

Busta, who was visibly having a good time, said that although he was smiling, he really meant it when he demanded the phone be returned.

Mzansi does not believe Busta Rhymes

Netizens believe that although Busta Rhymes' heart was in the right place, they do believe that the person would get beat up before they receive the cash reward.

@IsaacIrvan said:

"R90 000 for a 1000rand phone on the streets is a trap."

@FootballStage_1 advised:

"Just give the 90000 to that girl so she buy another phone."

@ronaldanele added:

"He thinks this is the US😹😹The moment you tryna take it there for leyo 90k u get whooped.....He must give the lady leyo 90k klaar."

