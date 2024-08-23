The Mommy Club cast member Ms Manche recently penned a heartfelt message to her mother

The reality TV star posted pictures of her mother celebrating her birthday with a sweet tribute on her Instagram page

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with birthday messages to her mom

‘The Mommy Club’ star Ms Manche wrote a touching message to her mom. Image: msmanche

Source: Instagram

The South African reality TV star Ms Manche recently celebrated her mother's special day on social media.

Ms Manche pens heartfelt message for her mom

The Mommy Club star Ms Manche, whose real name is Tshegofatso Manche, had many of her fans and followers in tears with her heartfelt tribute to her mother.

Earlier, the reality TV star's mother celebrated her birthday, and Manche posted a lengthy message on her Instagram page, accompanied by several pictures of her mom.

She wrote:

"Help me wish happy birthday to my Queen, the matriarch @msmanchemom00. Happy birthday Ma, thank you for being you. Thank you for being ingulfed with love, love that’s so pure, intentional and selfless. You radiate warmth that can heal the world, you’re not a mother only to me and Gomo but a mother and mentor to so many. I have never met a person who is so beautiful on the outside and in like you ma, you nurture me still in my age, your advice is solid and genuine, your care is an altruistic act. You’re generous with your time, money and effort..."

See the post below:

Fans wished Ms Manche's mom a happy birthday

Fans and followers wished the star's mother a happy birthday. See some of the comments below:

norma.mngoma wrote:

"Happy birthday to your stylish queen."

Mihlali Ndamase commented:

"Happy birthday to a Queen."

nomandlabobo said:

"Happy birthday to my Babes @msmanchemom00 You are loved Queen."

siyabunny responded:

"You truly get it from her. The beauty, the style, the grace. Birthday blessings to your queen."

the_zyzy replied:

"Happy birthday queen mother."

Connie throws ninja themed birthday party for her father

In a previous report from Briefly News, Connie Ferguson surprised her father, Fish Masilo, with a 'Ninja Warrior' birthday party.

The then 86-year-old loves karate, and in the video Connie shared online, she looked extremely happy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News