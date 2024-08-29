Dog Eats Owner’s Homework, Video Leaves SA Cracking Up Over the Pet’s Mischief
- One naughty dog ate it's owner homework, and the gent took to social media to show it off
- The clip had netizens cracking up in laughter, and it captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments
- People enjoyed watching the man's content as they rushed to the comments with jokes and laughter
One guy was in for a surprise after his dog did quite a number on him. In a video that amused many, he showed off his pet's mischievous antics.
Dog eats homework
TikTok user @mzansisgreatestfamily gave his viewers a glimpse into his life with his dog. The young man who arrived back from school was welcomed with a shock. The gent's dog ate his homework along with his project and caused a massive mess in his room.
In the clip, papers are lying on the floor, and the boy's father begins to scold the dog for his behaviour. The footage became a hit on TikTok, gaining over 712K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.
Watch the video below:
Netizens cracked up in laughter over the dog's antics
The video entertained many people as they were amused by the dog's mischievous antics, which he displayed.
Keekeleeks cracked a joke, saying:
"The real definition of “my dog ate my homework."
MokgadiD added:
"Kgosi is just blaming poor Zoomie. The project was not even done."
Kamogelo Matlala was amused as she poked fun at the gent, saying:
"Ma’am I promise my dog ate my assignment."
K To The Second Letter shared:
"Zoomie is teething bathong."
Wajidaali2 commented:
"Eish, now at least you can really use the line my dog ate my homework, sir."
