One guy was in for a surprise after his dog did quite a number on him. In a video that amused many, he showed off his pet's mischievous antics.

Dog eats homework

TikTok user @mzansisgreatestfamily gave his viewers a glimpse into his life with his dog. The young man who arrived back from school was welcomed with a shock. The gent's dog ate his homework along with his project and caused a massive mess in his room.

In the clip, papers are lying on the floor, and the boy's father begins to scold the dog for his behaviour. The footage became a hit on TikTok, gaining over 712K views along with thousands of likes and comments within two days of its publication.

Netizens cracked up in laughter over the dog's antics

The video entertained many people as they were amused by the dog's mischievous antics, which he displayed.

Keekeleeks cracked a joke, saying:

"The real definition of “my dog ate my homework."

MokgadiD added:

"Kgosi is just blaming poor Zoomie. The project was not even done."

Kamogelo Matlala was amused as she poked fun at the gent, saying:

"Ma’am I promise my dog ate my assignment."

K To The Second Letter shared:

"Zoomie is teething bathong."

Wajidaali2 commented:

"Eish, now at least you can really use the line my dog ate my homework, sir."

