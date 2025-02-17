South African music producer Oscar Mbo's new single Vuka is making waves and climbing the SA radio charts

On last week Saturday's Top 30 charts at Metro FM, Oscar Mbo's song was at number 1

Oscar Mbo's Vuka has been making massive waves as it was also recognised by Spotify on their Mint cover

Oscar Mbo's smash hit 'Vuka' was at Number 1 on Metro FM Top 30. Image: @oscarmbo

Image: @oscarmbo

It seems as though South African muso Oscar Mbo has another hit under his belt. If you thought Yes God was good, wait till you hear Vuka and the wonderful milestones it has achieved.

Oscar Mbo's Vuka climbs to no.1 spot

On Metro FM's Top 30 biggest songs chart, Oscar Mbo secured the number 1 spot with his dance tune, Vuka featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela.

Oscar beat out the likes of Cyfred and Scotts Phuthuma who teamed up for the hit song Phuthuma who was at number 2 and then US Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar was at number 3 for his hit song Luther featuring SZA.

Other songs with a noticeable presence were Kelvin Momo's Waze Wamuhle and Khathapillar featuring Sol Phenduka's Diqabang.

Below is the full list of the Top 10.

Oscar Mbo's song 'Vuka' is at Number 1 on Metro FM Top 30. Image: @metrofmsa

Image: @metrofmsa

Oscar Mbo's Vuka makes Spotify's front cover

This is not the first time the song caused a lot of noise on the music charts. After it was released, the global streaming music platform Spotify made him the face of their 2025 Mint cover for the dance music section.

Oscar Mbo appreciated them for this gesture, saying, "Shoutout to @spotifyafrica for having me on their Mint cover. #vuka,” he mentioned.

Oscar Mbo buys pricey BMW SUV

In a previous report from Briefly News, Oscar Mbo bought himself a very pricey BMW X5M SUV recently.

The hitmaker posted a video clip of himself fetching his brand-new white BMW X5M SUV. The car reportedly retails for approximately R3.2 million.

However, Oscar Mbo is not new when it comes to buying expensive cars as he bought both his parents their SUVs in 2024 and it was months apart. Not to mention his garage is filled with these pricey cars.

