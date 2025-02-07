South African musician Oscar Mbo has blessed himself with a pricey BMW X5M SUV recently

Oscar Mbo is not new when it comes to buying expensive cars as he bought both his parents their own SUVs in 2024

Social media users had varying opinions on this with many congratulating him but others criticising the car

The year night have only just started but Oscar Mbo is starting it off on a high note. The DJ recently copped a brand new BMW.

Oscar Mbo shows off his new ride

The Yes God hitmaker posted a video of him fetching his brand new white BMW X5M SUV. The stunning beast reportedly retails for approximately R3.2 million.

@MDNnewss posted a video of the DJ fetching his car and also parking it in his garage at home.

Fans congratulated Oscar Mbo:

@TumeloTiger1

"That's my boyyyyyyyy. Oscar Mboyo. Congrats to him!"

@Ms_LogiC said:

"Congratulations to him."

@TumeloTiger1 lauded:

"2025 on a high. We're taking it. Bro balling big!"

Hating on the car, some peeps said:

@TumeloTiger1 hated the car:

"I don't know. I don't like white. Could've chosen better."

@SagewaseSouthAh joked:

"Who buys a BMW in 2025, did we not agree on Porches and Lamborghini this year."

Oscar Mbo buys cars for parents

In 2024, Oscar Mbo appreciated both of the people who held him down and made his career a success. He took his father to a dealership to fetch his new Toyota Hilux.

In the caption of the video, Oscar said, "Dankie for everything, Tymer." In the heartwarming video, Oscar Mbo watched as his father drove off with his new car.

In the same month, Oscar Mbo surprised his mother with a brand new Toyota Fortuner.

Fans showed love to the DJ for appreciating his parents with the sweetest and kindest of gestures.

Oscar Mbo and father DJ together in a club

In a previous report from Briefly News, After DJing at a recent gig with his father, highly celebrated DJ Oscar Mbo impressed his fans

The video left netizens swooning, and many praised him for sharing the spotlight with his father

Oscar Mbo is one of the heavyweights in South African entertainment, especially the club scene.

