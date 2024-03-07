Oscar Mbo recently spoiled his father and bought him a new car

The DJ/ producer made Mzansi proud when he took his dad to a dealership to fetch his Toyota Hilux

However, some netizens questioned whether the story was true or not

Oscar Mbo gifted a Toyota Hilux to his father and left fans in their feelings. Images: oscarmbo

Oscar Mbo just bought a new car for his father. The Yes God hitmaker made his old man proud when he took him to fetch his brand new Toyota Hilux and moved fans to tears.

Oscar Mbo thanks father with new car

Oscar Mbo is at the prime of his career and enjoying the fruits of his labour, so it was only fitting that he gave back to one of the people who has held him down - his dad.

The renowned DJ and fashionista spoiled his father with a new car as a token of his appreciation for all that he has done for him.

Taking to his Instagram page, Oscar shared a video of himself and his father walking into a dealership with their arms around each other to pick up his dad's new Toyota Hilux. The DJ watched with pride as his old man drove off with his new car.

This wasn't the first time Oscar shared a heartfelt moment with his father. The DJ previously took his dad to a gig and performed with him behind the decks, a testament to their strong bond:

"Dankie for everything, Tymer."

Mzansi weighs in on Oscar Mbo's sweet gesture

Netizens were moved to tears by Oscar's gift and sang his praises, hopeful that they too would do the same for their parents:

_ShaunKeyz said:

"I can’t wait for the day I buy my mom a brand-new car."

TshegoLegoete wrote:

"May our parents live long enough to see our success."

Motiv88r threw shade:

"Absent fathers are missing out."

Meanwhile, some netizens weren't too sure whether to believe the story or not, considering the rumours that Oscar wears fake designer clothes:

Others pointed out the risk of driving a Toyota Hilux in South Africa as it has become a target for hijackers:

Ketso28 said:

"You can't buy your father an old Toyota Hilux. Owning that car comes with a death wish."

angazi_nje struggled to believe:

"The problem with Oscar Mbo is that he lies a lot. It’s hard to believe this."

Sotho_Prince wrote:

"It’s probably fake."

