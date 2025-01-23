South African music producer Oscar Mbo appreciated global streaming music platform Spotify on Instagram

Oscar Mbo thanked Spotify for making him the face of their 2025 Mint cover for the dance music section

The star is currently basking in the buzz of his song Vuka featuring Jazzworx and Thukuthela

Oscar Mbo celebrated being pn Spotify's Mint cover. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

House muso Oscar Mbo recently took to Instagram to acknowledge Spotify's major nod.

Why Oscar Mbo made it to Spotify Mint

Oscar Mbo's 2025 single Vuka, has already garnered over a million streams on the popular streaming platform. The hit song features Jazzworx and Thukuthela.

Taking to Instagram, the music producer gave a shout-out to Spotify for recognising him and making him the face of South African and global dance music.

"Shoutout to @spotifyafrica for having me on their Mint cover. #vuka,” he said tagging his new song.

Oscar Mbo says he is not rude to other artists

The muso recently made headlines after he was called out for being rude to other artists, particularly Limpopo stars.

"I’m a humble guy, I respect people and there’s a lot of confusion. It’s normal how people process things. People support who they want and attend to facts later but truth always prevails.

"Event organisers gather us under one roof to trade. They control the shows, time slots, and overall operations. Therefore, their input would help clarify many show-related issues, preventing artists from fighting."

