Popular musician Big Zulu is recovering in hospital after he was involved in a near-fatal car accident on Sunday, 26 January 2025.

His record label, Inkabi Records has confirmed that the artist is in hospital and he's receiving medication

South Africans are thankful that the award-winning musician is out of danger and is recovering

Big Zulu is recovering after a car crash

Source: Getty Images

Popular musician Siyabonga Nene, known as Big Zulu is reportedly recovering in hospital after he was involved in a car accident on Sunday evening, 26 January 2025.

Inkabi Records revealed on Tuesday that the fan-favourite artist It is unclear if who recently graced the cover of GQ Magazine is receiving medical attention.

According to Zimoja, the record label confirmed that the award-winning musician sustained minor injuries and is receiving medical attention in hospital. The label has also thanked South Africans for their continuous prayers and looks forward to seeing him on stage soon.

Big Zulu is recovering after a car crash

Source: Twitter

Popular news channel @MDNnewss shared a photo of Big Zulu's car accident on X on Monday, 27 January.

The channel also shared Inkabi Records' confirmation about the artist's car crash and asked fans to pray for him.

South Africans wish him a speedy recovery

@Rokdaddy_ replied:

"Big Zulu is a big man and he should get a big car too. I'm praying for his speedy recovery."

@MusaMzilikazi said:

"Should these incidents be linked to a living human being, that person will reap what he saw and I suspect ambitious records people. BigZulu or Inkabi Records is the only record label that is dominant this day in South Africa."

@SagewaseSouthAh wrote:

"Speedy to recovery to him. I hope other factors were involved in this ordeal."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Why him? We're losing our artists. May God be with us."

@MasilelaDr replied:

"Gusheshe Themba lama Gumusha Mthoba Nhliziyo WeyNtandane....Get well Nkabi!."

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

Source: Briefly News