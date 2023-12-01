Musicians Sjava and Big Zulu were on the cover of GQ South Africa in their recent issue

The two talented musos formed the duo Inkabi Zezwe, who have released an album and have gone on tour

Their fans have sent their congratulatory messages to the singers and lauded their hard work in keeping their group alive

Sjava and Big Zulu are cover boys

Taking to Instagram, the musos shared the cover, and they received some positive reviews. They are on the fourth cover for the December/Jan Entertainment Issue of the brand.

The magazine lauded their collaborative efforts in the industry.

"The merging of powerhouse artists Sjava and Big Zulu has given rise to a new era of creativity - forming @inkabizezwe , an even more formidable force in the world of music.

In the cover, they are dressed in their signature traditional Zulu attire.

"In this issue, Inkabi Zezwe talks about brotherhood, sold-out tours, and collaborations."

More on Inkabi Zezwe

They even have a clothing range capsule collection in collaboration with Butan.

"From humble beginnings to legendary status in the City of Gold, this is Big Zulu. There could not have been a better man than Sjava to present it to you. When we say timeless garments made for timeless music and musicians - this is it."

Fans laud the duo

Luvuyosa said:

"Kings."

athaba2003's profile picture said:

"This is your world Bhut'omdala."

spanela_sa said:

"Big brothers, one love."

jay.da.boss said:

"That's awesome!"

bonga4750 mentioned:

"Inkabi does not hate."

