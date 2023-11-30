Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have a joint album on the way titled Thick and Thin

The rappers mentioned that a date has not been set yet, but they have been bouncing ideas around

In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, the rappers announced that they already have an album cover

Cassper and Nasty C have collaborated on an album and will announce the release date soon. Image: @nasty_csa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

Rappers Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have announced that they are working on a joint album.

SA hip hop lovers to get a collab album

Fresh off their successful African Throne tour, Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have decided to collaborate once again for an album.

The two were invited on the YouTube channel the L-Tido Podcast, where they shared that their album, titled Thick and Thin, is under construction.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

They mentioned that a date has not been set yet, but they have been bouncing ideas around. What they do have, though, is an album cover and a couple of songs.

Cassper told L-Tido:

“The only thing that we don't have is a date, but we've got an album cover, we've got songs, we've got ideas.”

Watch the rest of the clip below:

Fans are excited for this project

Commenting under the YouTube video, fans are amped and some have noted the chemistry between them.

@neomoeti920 said:

"Cassper & Nasty's chemistry is unmatched. They get along so well!"

@styles_sa exclaimed:

"Thick and Thin" new Cass & Nasty album dropping next year!

@happinessmalesela63 added:

"The chemistry is too much. Two of the best in South Africa."

@sandilesaider said:

"This is beautiful, no bs/egos just work and collaboration...Together we move better..."

@fernandongomane5072

"Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C are just wild.... I wonder what it is like when they are both on a plane. #ThicknThin, cannot wait for the album."

Cassper and Nasty try to speak each other's languages in a hilarious video

Indeed, the chemistry between the rappers is undeniable. Before their joint tour, they went on Instagram Live and attempted to speak one another's language. In the video shared by @danielmarven, Nasty C stuttered as he tried to talk in Setswana, Cassper's language.

In the same video, Cassper Nyovest responded to him speaking IsiZulu, Nasty C's mother tongue.

Nasty C claims hip hop is no better than Amapiano and Afrobeats

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C recently shared his hot take about hip hop, Amapiano and Afrobeats.

The Crazy Crazy rapper claimed that Amapiano and Afrobeats are musically better than hip-hop.

Nasty went on to call out fellow rappers who lie about their real lives for the sake of a song.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News