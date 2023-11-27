Nasty C recently shared his hot take about hip hop, Amapiano, and Afrobeats

The Crazy Crazy rapper claimed that Amapiano and Afrobeats are musically better than hip-hop

Nasty went on to call out fellow rappers who lie about their real lives for the sake of a song

Nasty C boldly claimed to his fans that Amapiano and Afrobeats are far better than hip-hop. Images: nasty_csa

Nasty C recently sparked controversy when he claimed that hip-hop wasn't better than Amapiano and Afrobeats. During a gaming session on Twitch, the rapper claimed that hip-hop lacked the creativity that the dominant genres have.

Nasty C throws shade at hip-hop

After recently being called out for alleged exploitation, Nasty made a bold claim on his Twitch channel that hip-hop is no better than Amapiano and Afrobeats:

"This is not an attack on anyone, it's not me switching up on anything or anyone. I feel like Amapiano and Afrobeats are better than hip hop."

"When I listen to Afrobeats, I hear a lot of live instrumentation, original melodies, actual good singing - that's music. The music videos too, these n*ggas are creative. Their music lasts forever.

Amapiano is kinda the same. These n*ggas' that make the Amapiano melodies are on the keyboard for real, they're like guys from church, they're making music for real."

Nasty C went on to compare the genres to hip hop:

"We sample a lot, that means we don't have a lot of original melodies. We're taking melodies from Jazz, slow jam, Jamaican music. I'm not hating on it but the truth is the truth, Afrobeats and Amapiano are better than hip hop music-wise.

"We're out here playing this weird game where everyone is fake rich, fake bawling, fake gangsta, all these songs that end up trending are a disgrace."

Fans weigh in on Nasty C's claims

nqoendlovu3837 agreed:

"He is speaking the truth, the best amapiano songs are actually timeless songs."

blackjacket_j said:

"You're right bro, Hip-Hop music these days is quantity over quality."

lwazigoodwill2096 theorised:

"I think Nasty is going to try something new with Hip Hop. New sound and approach."

mpumelelojncube6817 wrote:

"I can tell this is coming from someone that’s really in love with hip hop."

SambuloBiyela praised Nasty C:

"Shout out Nasty, will forever respect ya for what you just said."

riotma9172 said:

"You the realest Nasty!"

Focalistic opens up about leaving hip-hop

Nasty C carried the same sentiments about hip hop as Focalistic, more so about the fake personas.

The rapper-turned-Amapiano superstar opened up on Choppin' It about his decision to leave hip hop, saying it was a natural transition:

"It wasn’t like a decision, it was a feeling. I never wanted to listen to anyone's hip hop at the time because I felt like it was all fake."

"It's all pool parties, baddies, and the girls aren’t even that super fly. Like just relax, do real life."

Mac G blasts hip-hop artists over Amapiano

In a recent report, Briefly News shared Mac G's criticism of South African rappers for not joining the Amapiano wave despite its popularity.

This was about T.I featuring Kamo Mphela in an Amapiano song called Vacay that had Mzansi singing Kamo's praises:

keegan_norton93 said:

"S/O to Kamo Mphela, this is amazing."

