Controversial YouTuber Mac G was at it again as he questioned all the South African hip hop artists why they keep holding on to their genre and not trying out the genre that is dominating the music industry in Mzansi.

Mac G slams Mzansi's hip hop artists

DJ and Youtuber Mac G has made headlines once again. The star was once dragged after he claimed that Tyla's numbers were manufactured, and now he is now slamming hip-hop artists on his Podcast and Chill episode.

Mac G dragged the hip hop artists after he mentioned on his podcast that their international GOAT, T.I., has jumped on the amapiano genre after collaborating with Mzansi's very own Kamo Mphela.

The star questioned the artists on why they aren't willing to try out amapiano, seeing that their genre is slowly dying in South Africa. Mac G also mentioned that if Nasty C could jump in on the genre, it would be amazing.

Mac G said:

"Now, what do these South African hip-hop artists have to say when their icon, T.I., jumps on an Amapiano beat while they shy away from it?

"T.I. is Nasty C's idol, and he openly mentioned that he looks up to him. So, what about all those South African hip-hop artists who are hesitant to explore Amapiano? If your idol is venturing into Amapiano, what's stopping you?"

Watch the clip below:

