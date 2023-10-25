Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are preparing for their last show of the African Throne Tour

The last concert will take place the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown Johannesburg on Saturday, 28 October 2023

The pair once cancelled one of their shows which was supposed to take place in Durban

Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest are gearing up for their final show in Johannesburg. Image: @nasty_csa, @casspernyovest

Source: Instagram

All good things do come to an end. Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C will be wrapping up their tour this coming weekend.

African Throne Tour comes to an end

It has been a joyful two months for Nasty C and Cassper Nyovest as they kickstarted their very first collaborated hip hop tour on Friday 1 September in Swaziland.

This was one of the biggest tours to have ever been done in South Africa and Africa as a whole. The stars will be wrapping up The African Throne Tour soon as they gear up to their finale show which is taking place at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on Saturday 28 October 2023.

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C shared with Briefly News that this was a dream come true for them and the response they got wasn't what they expected but it surely did exceed their expectation.

"We are truly touched by the astounding reception we've encountered during the African Throne Tour. It has been a privilege to entertain our fans across the continent and pay tribute to the rich musical diversity that Africa showcases. The enthusiasm and affection from the crowds have been a genuine source of inspiration," Nasty C shared.

"This tour has fulfilled a long-held dream for us, and we are thankful for the chance to engage with our fans on such a profound level. The support we've garnered reaffirms the profound ability of music to bring people together," Cassper added.

Durban 'African Throne' Show cancelled

Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C have posted their apologies on their social media platforms following the cancellation of the Durban stop on their African Throne tour.

The rappers said they were forced to ditch the show due to rain damage sustained by their sound desk. Cassper and Nasty said they are still looking for ways to make it up to concertgoers who were left high and dry.

Cassper Nyovest sets sights on international boxing stage

In another article, Briefly News reported that rapper and businessman, Cassper Nyovest has alluded to taking his celebrity boxing campaign to the global stage.

The Bana Ba Stout hitmaker shared on Twitter that he might be having two matches in the future, one of which being international. Nyovi has stated that the matches would be later this year and that his focus is currently on making music, fashion, and business.

