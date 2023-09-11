Sjava and Big Zulu, formerly Inkabi Zezwe, have unveiled their clothing range in collaboration with Butan

The duo have partnered with the South African clothing brand to release a capsule collection that captures the essence of Zulu street style

Mzansi is amped at the clothing range with fans hoping to get their hands on some of the items that range from free to R1099

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Sjava and Big Zulu's capsule collection with Butan, 'Butan x Inkabi Zezwe' has been released. Images: inkabizezwe, button_official, bigzulu_sa

Source: Instagram

Sjava and Big Zulu recently partnered with local streetwear brand, Butan for a capsule collection. Inkabi Zezwe will have its own once-off apparel range where the traditional Zulu clothing style meets modern streetwear. Most of the items are available on the Butan website.

Inkabi Zezwe drop Butan capsule collection

Sjava and Big Zulu have officially dropped their long-promoted capsule collection. The once-off items include an explorer hat, long-sleeve shirts, and a rugby jersey modelled by both Sjava and Big Zulu.

The iMali Eningi rapper donned the 'Wild Cats' long-sleeve shirt while posing next to a taxi.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

He styles the shirt with Brentwood pants and Carvella shoes, bringing to light his trademark Zulu taxi driver style that was perfectly captured in the collection.

"From humble beginnings to legendary status in the City of Gold this is Big Zulu."

Much like his bandmate, Sjava is captured in his true form, relaxed yet stylish. The rapper was styled in the Butan x Inkabi Zezwe rugby jersey and Brentwood pants, complete with the 'Wild Cats' explorer hat and Carvella shoes. The shoot is sure to keep the ladies swooning over the Ngempela singer.

"There could not have been a better man than Sjava to present it to you. When we say timeless garments made for timeless music and musicians - this is it."

The long-sleeve shirt goes for R1099 while the explorer hat retails at R499. Other items include the t-shirts that cost R599 each as well as the free Butan x Inkabi Zezwe mobile wallpapers.

The rugby jersey has not yet been priced or made available on the Butan website along with the rest of the collection.

Mzansi rave over the Butan x Inkabi Zezwe collection

Fans were amped at the duo's clothing range and couldn't wait to get their hands on the items:

pearlthusi responded:

"Powerful."

superdaveonline said:

"This is a dope collab!"

koketso.mashabane posted:

"Shuuu!"

kgoshi_molope commented:

"That hat is wild."

the_mat_guys asked:

"Will this be available on the website?"

igqhirhalomculo complained:

"Eish, we will miss out again eKapa."

nelisa.gumede responded:

"Fire!"

inkabishweele added:

"Shwele ezezwe iynkab."

djnaves said:

Culture!"

ap.3864 responded:

"FAKA ISINTU E STAYELENI!"

fistos_mashasha posted:

"Uyafuneka loshuni."

azile.cheese.blose commented:

"It's too much!"

Inkabi Zezwe inspire Mzansi with old photo

In a recent report, Briefly News revealed fan reactions to Sjava and Big Zulu's throwback photo before the fame.

The duo seemingly go way back which is also evident with their bond and undeniable musical chemistry.

The publication previously shared Mzansi's responses to Inkabi Zezwe postponing the Durban leg of their tour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News