South African musicians Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo have announced their collaboration on social media

After they duped fans into believing they were in a romantic relationship, the two stars dropped their new song Ngeke on Sunday, 2 March 2025

Arthur Mafokate posted a video of them together performing their new song live for the first time during a private party

Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo released their new song. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African popular musicians Arthur Mafokate and Kelly Khumalo had many fans buzzing with excitement after they dropped a project together.

Recently, the two stars decided to collaborate and release a love song Ngeke on Sunday, 2 March 2025.

This came after the two stars snubbed their fans into believing that they were in a romantic relationship after they posted cute pictures together on Valentine's Day.

Mafokate earlier on posted a video of them performing their song live for the first time at the private party they hosted on his Instagram page.

The video was captioned:

"When God is in charge, nothing can stop what people demand! We released both the song and video unannounced on a Sunday, performed it for the first time on a Sunday, and as they say, the rest is History, visit YouTube and realise it for yourself and we will release other amazing stats as we move along. We are very grateful for the support you’ve given us and we love you ❤️. #ArthurAndKelly #Ngeke."

Watch the clip below:

Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate get together

On Valentine's Day, Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate had all eyes on them. The two musicians shared a photo on Instagram that set social media ablaze.

Peeps on Instagram and X wondered if romance was on the table between Kelly Khumalo and Arthur Mafokate. Others referenced Kelly Khumalo’s doomed romances with Jub Jub and the late Senzo Meyiwa after seeing a photo of her and Arthur.

People flooded the comments with theories that the two were dating. An X user @suntzu_grades reposted Kelly Khumalo's picture saying she and Arthur were involved, which led many to speculate about their relationship. Others reasoned that the two may be collaborating on a music project as Kelly has been releasing new music.

