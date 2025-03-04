South African award-winning rapper K.O excitedly announced that he will be dropping new music on Friday, 7 March 2025

A trailer of his upcoming song was posted on social media by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the S.E.T.E hitmaker's new single

South African rapper K.O recently shared an exciting announcement on social media for his fans and followers.

K.O to drops trailer of his new single Push It

Social media has been buzzing as the Hip Hop rapper K.O made headlines again after a cute picture of him spending time with Kairo Forbes went viral in November 2024.

Earlier, the rapper released a trailer for his upcoming single, Push It, which was also reshared by the news and Gossip page MDNews on its Twitter (X) page. The 44-year-old songwriter whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli also announced that the song will be released on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Watch the trailer below:

Netizens react to K.O's trailer

Shortly after the single trailer was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what some of them had to say about it below:

@24_Langa commented:

"Trash before it even hit came out."

@gwexe_bongani said:

"Not promising. He went back to the 80s."

@LihleonX responded:

I can't wait for it to be dropped."

@ItisSamhere questioned:

"Is this old-age rap coming back?"

K.O drops song with AKA

The moment that fans have been waiting for has arrived as K.O celebrated the 10th anniversary of Run Jozi with the release of his long-awaited track with AKA in October 2024.

Though not too many collaborations, the rappers' collaborations have not only solidified their place in South African rap history with their incredible lyrical skills but also showcased their undeniable chemistry, and their latest offering is no different.

King Size's verse is reminiscent of their feature on Vigilante's Bang Out, a high-energy braggadocio song that highlights their arrogance. Hip-hop heads may notice Ifani's famous cadence in K.O. 's verse, which speaks to the Skhanda god's versatility.

What you need to know about K.O

Ever since K.O rapper came into the scene in 2005, he has partnered up with major acts like AKA, Cassper Nyovest, and Sjava.

He has made such a name for himself that he has influenced other careers such as that of Kid X. Business-wise, he co-owns Cashtime Life, which is a music and entertainment firm.

After his matric, he joined the Vaal University of Technology for a National Diploma in Public Relations Management. It was at Vaal that he met Ezee "Ma-E" Hanabe and Bantu "Ntukza" Hanabe, who would be his future bandmates.

Nadia Nakai and K.O’s sweet picture spark dating rumours

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African rappers Nadia Nakai and K.O recently set the rumour mill ablaze when their picture together went viral on social media.

Fans speculated that the two stars may be dating. Nadia Nakai has been out of the dating scene for a while after her boyfriend, AKA's death in 2023. The rapper and businesswoman has been rumoured to have dated several people after her boyfriend's death, but she never confirmed anything.

