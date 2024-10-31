An adorable picture of South African rapper K.O hugging kid influencer Kairo Forbes has gone viral

The special moment was shared on social media, and the two were seemingly spending some time

The rapper K.O teamed up with the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, for his latest song, King Size, which has received rave reviews

Not only did rapper K.O release a new song with the late rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, but he also spent some time with his daughter, Kairo Forbes.

K.O spent time with AKA's daughter, Kairo Forbes. Image: @kairoforbes, @mrcashtime

Source: Instagram

Cute photo of K.O and Kairo Forbes

South Africans were given a fresh dose of cuteness when a photo of South African rapper K.O hugging kid influencer Kairo Forbes was shared online.

A user named @FulufheloNem_ shared the special moment on social media, writing the caption, "UNCLE K.O."

However, besides the cuteness, SA noted the Riky Rick look-a-like in the photo. Here are the reactions.

@MaliwaSboniso exclaimed:

"I thought this guy is Riky!!!"

@Sol_Hlungs stated:

"That guy got a Riky head."

@IvorSifiso_Koza said:

"Run Jozi 2.0."

@siphosami_sa asked:

"Who is this Makhado look-a-like man?"

K.O releases song with AKA

The much-awaited collaboration between rappers K.O and the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes is finally here, and it has received rave reviews.

The song is titled King Size, and he has already released the music video.

In the song, AKA came through with a fresh verse. See it below:

"It's levels, the air is thinner, it's hard to breathe at the top. Grab a plate while it's hot or Piano finish your dinner.

"No weapons formed against us; the gangsters love us too much. Podcasts is bitter; they're out the circle of trust. The popstar subliminals, ain't no love in hip hop."

Source: Briefly News