Yanga Chief showed Instagram users that there was an original version of Aka's hit song Star Signs

The musician used the song to pay his respect to the rappers who passed away, ProKid and AKA

Hip-hop fans were touched by Yanga Chief's post, as many were happy to know the song's history

Yanga Chief let the people know an interesting fact about AKA's song Star Signs. Rapper Yanga Chief took to Instagram and showed people that the song did not always feature Stogie T.

Yanga Chief uploaded AKA's 'version Star Signs' before Stogie T but with ProKid instead. Image: Instgram/ itsyangachief/ Twitter/ PhilMphela

Yanga Chief's throwback post left many hip-hop fans in their feels. The Instagram post by Yanga Chief allowed people to reminisce about ProKid and AKA.

Yanga Chief shares heartwarming throwback of AKA

Hip-hop heads in South Africa were moved after Yanga Chief posted an unreleased song by AKA. It showed that Star Signs initially had AKA and ProKid on it.

Listen to the unreleased version below:

SA in love with ProKid and AKA's Star Signs

The unreleased song reminded people of how great AKA and ProKid were as South African rappers. Some fans were begging for the music to be released.

brianmadodana asked:

"Yanga where is your part?"

zolisamanyela commented:

"Shoot a video like a eulogy."

sowetan_buddy lamented:

"Still can’t believe they gone #oneofonetribute."

tembelihle77 gushed:

"The beat is mad crazy."

_imeandudeitstumi_ added:

"This should've been released."

AKA's sudden death rocked SA

Kiernan Forbes (AKA) was gunned down after performing in Durban. His sudden passing left many people in disbelief and sadness.

Cassper Nyovest and other SA celebs pay tribute to ProKid on his 40th birthday

Briefly News previously reported that ProKid, who died in August 2018, has been hailed as one of the best rappers that Mzansi has ever produced. He told township stories in a unique way via his rap songs. Many rappers who made it after he shared how the star inspired how they deliver and write their lyrics.

Cassper Nyovest shared that he had the privilege to work with him in person. Mufasa said ProKid will forever remain an inspiration to someone like him who came from the hood, "Who loved rap and appreciated Kwaito."

Jub Jub said the Bhampa hitmaker had a massive impact on a lot of celebs and promised to continue his legacy.

