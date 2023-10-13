One TikTok video shows just how determined one gent achieved luxury living within their means

A TikTokker shared multiple pictures to show the detail of an upgraded shack that looked fit to be a house

Mzansi netizens were in absolute awe after watching the viral video of the furnished shack's interior

A TikTok video shows someone who did the most to their shack. The man showed people his version of opulence.

A TikTok video shows a shack meant to look luxurious, and many loved seeing it. Image: @aronmatlala557

The lavish structure received over 11,000 likes. Online users shared thoughts about the DIY house.

Man's humble abode becomes TikTok hit

@conconeliswa posted pictures of his well-done shack. In the video, he showed he had a luxuriously furnished shack.

SA loves luxury shack

Many people were impressed by the man's home. Netizens applauded how the inside of the shack was done well.

Prophet Watson applauded:

"Well done my brother, do what gives you peace and continue shining."

326 DanDan suggested:

"Man love your home....can you put boards on mazenke and paint the boards?? it will be to die for..it's lovely man...keep it up."

Joy said:

"This is what we call 'home sweet home'."

Sindi commented:

"Well done brother. Beautiful and very clean."

monarengcolette added:

"Little sanctuary."

PsyD wrote:

"Love this, American houses are like this ..maybe bigger but same ...so warm and beautiful inside out.

MaLesedi Mokose asked:

"So there's running water I'm assuming."

Shacks fascinate Mzansi

Shack owners often like to show where they live. One woman left many in awe after showing her palace-like home.

