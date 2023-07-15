A shack with two floors had the nation questioning its safety in a TikTok post that went viral

The shack is in KwaZulu-Natal, and netizens pointed out various ways how unsafe it is

Some TikTokkers were of the view that the owner is only trying to achieve a dream and one day it will come true

A double-storey mkhukhu posted on TikTok sparked a hot discussion over whether it is safe to live in.

How the mkhukhu was built had South Africans trolling it for being a safety hazard, while others said this is someone's dream house.

Double-storey shack trends on social media

@nxasana1987 posted the video, which went viral mainly because of how unstable the mkhukhu looked.

The mkhukhu, which is located in KwaZulu-Natal, looked like it leaned towards one side, with a wooden staircase leading to the upper floor.

There are over 3000 informal settlements in Mzansi

Double-storey shacks are very common in informal settlements in South Africa. There were about 3200 informal settlements in Mzansi in 2020. A number of those are double-storey mkhukhus, some of which are beautiful.

It is believed that the number of informal settlement dwellers is almost five million, and more informal settlements appear across the country as people seek economic opportunities near urban areas.

Recently, residents of Khayelitsha who lived in shacks were moved into double-storey building projects by the Western Cape government.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi trolls unsafe mkhukhu

South Africans trolled the mkhukhu and said it was unsafe for many reasons.

Siphomafuyeka pointed out that drunk people won't survive here.

"Ayifuni ophuzayo lena."

OntiretseTlhomelang said that bedroom activities wouldn't work here.

"Tlof Tlof not allowed upstairs."

Nqoba2122 pointed out that this mkhukhu is deadly.

"Living her is to commit suicide."

However, some netizens applauded the owner for building their dream home.

Ntshayo Majozi gave the owner well wishes.

"One day your dream will come true."

Good one congratulated the owner.

"Uwafezile amaphupho akho chomy."

Mkhukhu transformed into R40K dream cottage

