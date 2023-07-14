A video of some strange looking magwinya has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The video posted on TikTok shows the fat cakes being fried in oil before revealing how they came out

The magwinyas looked more like fried chicken and had many SA netizens cracking jokes

If you've ever tried making amagwinya you'll know that the first attempt is usually quite messy.

A lady's attempt at making amagwinya had Mzansi peeps busting with laughter. Image: @fendi_zoe/TikTok

Amagwinya or vetkoek are fried treats that are one of South Africa's most beloved foods, Woolworths Taste explains.

These treats are essentially like doughnuts, made with yeasty bread dough that is shaped into balls (sometimes flattened slightly) and then fried in hot oil until golden brown and slightly swollen. The soft, bread-like center is simply heavenly!

Woman's attempt at making amagwinya turns into a flop

One woman took to social media to share of how hers came out, and it was quite a flop, to say the least LOL.

The video posted on TikTok shows the woman deep frying the fat cakes in a pot before showing the outcome, which looks more like odd pieces of fried chicken than amagwinya.

Watch the video below:

South Africans convinced lady's magwinya is KFC

Joked flew in the comments section as netizens poked fun at the lady's cakes. Many people said it looked like KFC zinger wings, LOL.

Itzy reacted:

"Why does it look like KFC zinger wings ?."

☁️Certified cloud chaser☁️ commented:

"Just dip them in barbecue sauce and you have dunked wing dupe."

Abulele-Nicky Peterson replied:

"Zinger gwinya?."

easterncapeboi said:

"Crunched gwinya I guess."

nkosingiphile wrote:

"Kwavele kwaba wu KFC."

Varsity student starts magwinya and Go-Slo hustle at res

In another story, Briefly News reported that a determined university student who is hell-bent on succeeding and supporting herself posted an inspiring TikTok video of her business.

The woman @thoobyvilakazi04 said she started a side hustle at res to generate extra income while studying.

In the clip, the woman is seen frying magwinya, also known as fat cakes, that she sells to fellow varsity students.

