A popular fried chicken fast-food chain has been blasted by Twitter user Prof Unstable@SavageMaveriick

The all-rounder and social media influencer posted several pics of a food item that is not available on the chain's South African menu and questioned why

Scores of chicken lovers entered the debate questioning the management of the fried chicken outlet's motives for not bringing the food item to South African shores

South Africans have once again jumped at the chance to rip into a popular fried chicken fast-food chain’s latest menu offerings.

Twitter user Prof Unstable@SavageMaveriick took to Twitter to share several pics of the yummy chicken brand.

@SavageMaveriick whose interests include fashion, photography, music, and travel’s motto is:

“You can have anything you want in life if you dress for it.”

He captioned the cheeky, viral post:

“Hear me, out guys. Thailand KFC is doing the things hle. KFC South Africa must explain.”

The post received 1109 retweets:273 quote tweets and 4 696 likes.

@tittywhorelii said:

“Bajans can’t get anything good at all.”

@leh_di1 said:

“No man this is just unbearable

@miniemsizi said:

“Ay shem, Koda it's fine.”

@SirTumishoBrown said:

“@KFCSA Please don’t bore me and bring this to SA.”

@ThabisoTBee said:

“The only think it's doing is an early heart attack.”

@Jxrmxine added:

“Creative director was Saweetie.”

@Charmaine_J_ wrote:

“And they decide to give us streetwise pap.”

@UNtlatywa said:

“While ours has soup embiiii.”

@Paul_Tsotetsi13 added:

“For South Africans.”

@ProfMahlangu said:

“This will immediately spike our obesity problem.”

“What a cliffhanger”: a plucky grilled chicken takeaway takes a dig at Gareth Cliff and Nando’s SA

In more news about fried chicken brands, Briefly News wrote about a relatively new grilled chicken franchise in South Africa, who ventured where very few businesses dare to enter.

Pedros was responding to the recent controversy which saw Nando's remove its sponsorship from Gareth Cliff and his show called 'The Burning Platform'.

The move came as a result of Cliff's comments about racism, saying it wasn't a meaningful issue in the country.

After the drama exploded, Pedros waited a while for things to cool down before adding its voice to the drama.

