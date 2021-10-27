Grilled chicken takeaway, Pedros has clapped-back at Nando's SA with a social media post about the controversy surrounding Gareth Cliff

On Instagram, it shared an image with plenty of pun intended towards Cliff's comments on racism and the actions of Nando's

However, the people of Mzansi have strong views about the post and feel that Pedros is treating the sensitive situation too light-heartedly

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Pedros, a relatively new grilled chicken franchise in South Africa, ventured where very few businesses dare to enter. In a recent Instagram post, they bravely took a dig at Nando's SA, however, Mzansi isn't taking too kindly to their point of view.

Pedros has entered a conversation it may soon regret. Image: Pedros/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Pedros was responding to the recent controversy which saw Nando's remove its sponsorship from Gareth Cliff and his show called 'The Burning Platform'. The move came as a result of Cliff's comments about racism, saying it wasn't a meaningful issue in the country.

After the drama exploded, Pedros waited a while for things to cool down before adding its voice to the drama.

The takeaway shared an image with the statement:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"We don't give a cliff about politics. We stick to great chicken at great prices."

The caption further drives home the point:

"The whole nation is welcome at Pedros. We don't do politics.. just great chicken at great prices!"

The comments are fire

After seeing the post, Saffas aired their views on the clap-back and many are not impressed. Some find it clever but most feel that it is a sensitive topic that shouldn't be used for marketing purposes.

khomotso_mmoko:

"What a cliffhanger! Are you ready for Nando's comeback?"

raisaaahhhh:

"Oop - the Nandos slander is sending me."

onezqha

"Considering the situation and you not giving a cliff, I think it’s an unfortunate pun that is down playing the racist circumstances surrounding the whole situation. Cliff did not give a Pedro about the lady and racism. And Pedros doesn’t give a Cliff...."

sandla_kene:

"Tsek, we are sticking to Nando's who has the guts to stand for what is right. Eat your chicken."

jemxcar:

"Well done."

Mgijimi: Nando's claps back at troll over rolls, SA left in stitches

In other news, Briefly News reported that one local guy decided to hit out at Nando's and alleged that he ate their rolls and was left with a whitened face because of the flour.

Predictably, the restaurant's PR team just couldn’t just keep quiet and they headed online to return the jab. The company’s social media manager left a hilarious response to @ItsTheReal_Bizz, saying he should try his luck elsewhere.

They also say the customer must have watched a bad make-up tutorial that went horribly wrong. So, he cannot blame their delicious rolls.

Source: Briefly.co.za