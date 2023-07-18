One woman who tried to ration her food until month end posted a video counting her last frozen chicken pieces

The young lady shared the short footage on TikTok, and it grabbed people's attention and spread like wildfire

The clip sparked different emotions in Mzansi peeps and highlighted how many people are financially struggling

A video of a woman counting chicken pieces went viral. Image: @priscillasilinda

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman shared her daily struggle to survive until the end of the month.

Woman shows her rationed portions of chicken

Counting the last pieces of chicken she had, @priscillasilinda's emotional TikTok video resonated with thousands who understood the hardships of making ends meet.

The clip was uploaded on a Monday and spread fast on the platform accumulating a staggering 111 000 views.

Video of woman counting chicken pieces gets Mzansi's attention

The responses in the comments were filled with empathy, concern, and even humour. Most joked that she had counted one chicken piece twice and would be in for a shock when she runs out on the 24th of July.

With the rising living costs and job scarcity, the video highlighted the grim reality many South Africans face.

Watch the video below:

Woman rationing her food amuses TikTok

@pablo_esco101 said:

"Di 24 obolaya ke tlala, you don't know how to count wena."

@babysweety827 mentioned:

"24 bathong. No visitors allowed. "

@lindaniwenkosi commented:

"Which means you only eat when you're dizzy."

@sabza45xaba wrote:

"That's how I budget and I survive the whole month."

@mileslesego shared:

"I finish that in one day."

@amandaqualiebarbz0 asked:

"What about me because I'm planning to visit? "

@coachtshidi added:

"Skhafthin sona? Or ke one meal per day?"

@jbjabulani3638 said:

"Don't worry on the 24th you will question your counting."

Source: Briefly News