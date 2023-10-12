One TikTok creator showed people that they upgraded their home, and the final result went viral

The young lady made a trendy video showing people the amount of work she did in her living space

Mzansi were amazed by how she transformed her home from drab to fabulous with some smart designing

A lady on TikTok took part in a trend to show off home renovations. The TikTokker was a viral hit after showing what goes into redesigning a house.

A TikTok video shows a woman's home renovation and many people applauded her work. Image: @mienckejonker

Source: TikTok

Online users were impressed, and the video got over 5,000 likes. There were comments from people who could not get over the huge house change.

Woman flexes home upgrade in TikTok video

A home maker, @mienckejonker showed people a plain home before she added her touch. In a video, the lady was proud of two months' work that elevated her home.

Mzansi loves woman's big home change

Many people commented that they enjoyed seeing how much the interior changed. Netizens left countless compliments on the woman's house.

MickTisha said:

"Your floors are stunning."

Melissa Davids commented:

"Stunning kitchen can we get a kitchen tour."

Olive wrote:

"OMW this is stunning, who was the master mind."

csa_h applauded::

"What a transformation, stunning."

Lady JS gushed:

"I love the transformation. Can I see more please."

Kalay added:

"Your kitchen looks amazing."

Home renovations go TikTok viral

Online users love to see how people improve their homes. A lady used PEP to revamp her home, and many were impressed.

A TikTok video detailed the work that went into remodelling the house. Peeps expressed their amazement over the huge project the man took on.

A TikTokker, @linthinkdesigncretor, shared pictures showing how a big family home turned into a better-looking one. The video shows how the man completely revamped the living space.

