A woman who does interior design blew Mzansi away with s recent home makeover she did

TikTok user @gontse_pk shared a video showing the stunning R150k total home renovation

The woman explained that she and her team do everything from design to installation

People couldn't believe that everything was done for R150k and praised the woman's work

A stunning home renovation has gone viral on social media. the company shared a video showing what they managed to do for a client, and South African people could not believe it was true.

This talented woman shared a video showing the stunning R150k total home renovation. Image: TikTok / @gontse_pk

Renovating your home can be costly. However, there are some people with tips and tricks up their sleeves to make who can make over your home on a budget.

Mzansi interior design company does stunning R150k home makeover, shares in TikTok video

TikTok user @gontse_pk shared a video showing the home makeover they did for a client for only R150k. It is breathtaking!

While R150k sounds like a lot, you won't think so after you watch the video:

Woman confirms that R150k covered everything from tiles to furniture

Briefly News got in contact with the woman to find out just what this R150k covered and how it all works. This is what she said:

"So it’s an interior design service; I cover pretty much everything on that scope.

"Costs are usually based on the client’s budget, style, property/space size, level of work I recommend, etc.

"This is determined through a consultation session with clients. The session can be physical (I come to the site to see myself and take measurements). Or via Zoom for those who are far or don’t have time to meet in person. For Virtual, I need pictures or a video of the space before preparing.

"After the consultation, I draft an invoice which gives clients an idea of how much it would cost. This is valid for three months to allow them time to save if needed.

"Once they confirm and pay the initial deposit, then the work begins.

"I handle everything. All the client needs are to move in or just relax while we do the work (shopping, labour, everything).

"For this client, the R150k was the lounge, dining and kitchen, including furniture."

South African people can not believe this renovation cost only R150k

People were in awe and utter disbelief. They could not believe that everything was included in this R150K. They loved it!

Read some of the comments:

Funeka Lefera asked:

“When you renovate, does the client get involved in choosing furniture and staff, or do you do all the work?”

MaMsomi wanted to see the big moment:

“Beautiful Do you have the client’s reaction?”

Sandlasekhaya Majola was impressed:

“Wow, you're really good.”

User4906871300909 is inspired:

“I would like to get into interior design. Please be my coach ”

