Instagram prankster Jae Myk left a Checkers cashier completely stunned after paying for chips with money he had secretly hidden inside the bag. Mzansi went wild over the clip he posted on 8 May 2026, with thousands of people in stitches over her reaction.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the clip showing the cashier super confused. Images: Jae Myk

Source: Instagram

Mzansi could not get enough of this one

Myk’s trick was simple but brilliant in execution. He picked up a bag of Doritos in-store, slipped his cash inside, and sealed it back up. At the till, the cashier asked whether he was paying with cash or a card. He chose cash, then calmly tore open the chip bag right in front of her and pulled out the money to pay.

The cashier’s face said everything. She had absolutely no idea what had just happened. When she asked Myk how the money got in there, he told her it was a new flavour that comes with cash inside.

South Africans in the comments lost it completely. Many joked that the cashier was going to head straight to the chips aisle on her lunch break. Others said they were heading to Checkers themselves just to check. The comments section turned into a full comedy show.

Watch the prank in the Instagram clip below:

Mzansi loses it in the comments section

@y.ellow_codia wrote:

“Hau!😂 I’m going to buy the exact same snacks. I want to see something.”

@ningie_nguxe said:

“Tomorrow, all chips will be found open. 😂”

@nduduzosiyabona commented:

“She is way too confused. 😂”

Source: Briefly News