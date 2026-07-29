The Eastern Cape Transport Department has been forced to close a part of the R58 due to heavy snowfall

Multiple vehicles became stuck in thick snow between Lady Grey and Ekhephini on Wednesday, 29 July 2026

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the snowfall in the province, sharing mixed reactions to it

Heavy snow in the Eastern Cape forced the closure of the R58. Image: Eastern Cape Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

EASTERN CAPE – Several vehicles are stuck on the R58 as heavy snowfall forced the closure of the road between Lady Grey and Ekhephini.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport confirmed the closure after thick snow fell in the province on Wednesday, 29 July 2026. Traffic officials were forced to move quickly to redirect other affected motorists to alternative roads.

The R58 was not the only road in trouble as the R56 between Matatiele and Mount Fletcher also turned treacherous. Authorities strongly discouraged non-essential travel on that stretch, with traffic law enforcement maintaining a close watch on conditions throughout the day.

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Mountain passes and border crossings affected

Several key high-altitude passes, including Penhoek on the N6, Lootsberg on the N9, and Wapadsberg on the R61, were placed under continuous monitoring as freezing temperatures, sleet, and rain moved through the region.

The cold front also forced the closure of the Bushman's Nek Port of Entry near the Drakensberg border with Lesotho, where snow and safety hazards made the crossing impassable. Sani Pass, a popular mountain route into eastern Lesotho, remained open but extremely dangerous, with ice covering the upper sections. Border officials have since urged travellers to postpone their trips.

South Africans react to the scenes

While the Eastern Cape battled icy roads and stranded vehicles, the rest of the country was experiencing something very different. South Africans online were quick to point out the contrast.

Mercia Mzimba asked:

"Did the snow come out of nowhere and surprised the vehicles for them to be stuck in thick snow?"

Sibongile Bongiwe Mthobeni noted:

"That time Pretoria is hot."

Gina Van Oudtshoorn-San Giorgio shared:

"Holy cow! Here in Cape Town, it was 22 today. Beautiful day, but we so desperately want rain. Must be the lowest rainfall for July since I can ever remember. Supposed to be our highest rainfall month. Climate change is real!"

Bev Flusk added:

"Ijoh, that's why we are getting so cold in Johannesburg.”

Cheryl Ernest joked:

"Wow, if only it could snow like that in Durban.”

Other weather-related stories in South Africa

Briefly News reported that South Africa is no stranger to weather warnings, as the country is often affected by different phenomena.

In March 2025, an Orange Level 5 weather warning was issued for KZN as the province was battered by heavy rainfall.

In June 2025, the rain was replaced by snow as SAWS warned of severe weather for the Eastern Cape and even KZN.

Two months later, an increase in temperatures across the country led to several warnings of wildfires.

Source: Briefly News