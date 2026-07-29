Orlando Pirates confirmed the signing of a South African midfielder, Thapelo Mokobodi, from PSL rivals on Wednesday morning

The 23-year-old made 28 appearances in the Betway Premiership last season after joining the Cape Winelands club from Marumo Gallants

The young midfielder becomes the latest addition to Pirates' busy transfer window as the club looks to defend their historic treble

Orlando Pirates have secured the services of South African midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi, with the club confirming the deal on Wednesday morning ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign.

Orlando Pirates confirm the signing of Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch FC ahead of next season. Photo: StellenboschFC

Source: Twitter

Mokobodi arrives at the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch FC, where he spent a single season after joining the Cape Winelands club from Marumo Gallants in August 2025. The 23-year-old featured in 28 matches for Stellies during that period. He has penned a three-year contract and will wear the number 33 jersey.

Pirates confirm Mokobodi's signing

Orlando Pirates released an official statement on their website to announce the signing of Mokobodi from Stellenbosch on Wednesday, July 29, 2026.

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"Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to confirm the signing of midfielder Thapelo Mokobodi from Stellenbosch FC, ahead of the new Betway Premiership campaign," the club said in its official announcement.

"The 23-year-old has signed a three-year contract and will link up with the rest of the squad this morning."

The player expressed excitement at the move and also looks forward to the 2026/2027 season with the Sea Robbers hoping to retain the Betway Premiership title.

"I am pleased to be here and look forward to meeting the rest of the team," Mokobodi said.

"It's a big opportunity to play for such a club, and I am ready to get going. I would like to make a meaningful contribution to this great institution."

Pirates continue busy transfer window

Mokobodi is not the only arrival from Stellenbosch this window. Abdeslam Ouaddou's side have also confirmed the signing of Mthetheleli Mthiyane from the same Cape club as they assemble a squad capable of repeating last season's achievements.

Pirates enjoyed a remarkable 2025/26 campaign, winning a domestic treble that included ending a 14-year wait for a league title. The club has since moved aggressively in the transfer market, bringing in Ghampani Lungu, Bohale Ngwato, Sbangani Zulu and Sebastian Pedersen to reinforce their ranks.

Those additions come as the Bucs manage the departures of key figures Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng, both of whom left the club following the title-winning season.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News