SA woman lashes out at March and March protesters after they entered churches and mosques uninvited during recent demonstrations across the country

She argues protesters searched worshippers mid-prayer and wore shoes inside sacred spaces, calling their conduct deeply disrespectful and hypocritical toward locals

Mzansi social media users are divided, with some defending searches as lawful and others slamming protesters for targeting religious institutions

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: @Sello_Libram

Source: Twitter

A South African woman has hit back at March and March demonstrators after they allegedly entered churches and mosques during recent protests. She shared her frustration in a video posted on X on 26 July 2026 by user @Sello_Libram. The clip quickly spread across Mzansi social media, sparking heated debate about protest conduct and religious respect.

She slams protesters for disrespecting places of worship

In the video, the woman argues that protesters have overstepped boundaries by entering religious spaces uninvited. She says demonstrators walked into churches and a mosque without removing their shoes. She also claims protesters searched worshippers while they were praying. According to her, this behaviour shows a double standard among South Africans who label foreign nationals as criminals.

She went on to question why local citizens are excused for similar conduct. Her message centres on respect for religious practices regardless of who is worshipping. The woman insists that entering a place of worship uninvited crosses a serious line. She feels protest action should never extend into sacred spaces.

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Reactions to the clip were split. Several commenters defended the searches, arguing that law enforcement has constitutional authority to investigate any premises. Others raised broader concerns about immigration and national identity, linking the incident to wider frustrations about crime.

A number of users pushed back, questioning why religious spaces would be treated as exempt from scrutiny. The debate reflects ongoing tension around the March and March movement and its methods.

The video has not been officially addressed by protest organisers. It remains unclear whether police were involved in any of the searches described.

Watch the video below:

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Source: Briefly News