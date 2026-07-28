Tebogo Thobejane shared an eight-week weight loss video, but the post quickly attracted criticism instead of praise

Social media users questioned her appearance, with some reviving speculation about cosmetic procedures and weight loss

While critics mocked her body, others defended Tebogo and slammed the harsh comments aimed at her appearance

Tebogo Thobejane flaunts her eight-week fitness progress. Image: Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane has once again found herself trending after sharing a video documenting her eight-week weight loss journey. The socialite proudly showed off her slimmer figure, but instead of congratulating her, many social media users focused on her stomach and revived speculation about her past cosmetic procedures.

While some applauded her confidence, others questioned whether her transformation was natural, turning the comment section into a heated debate.

Weight loss update sparks online debate

Entertainment blog @The Hype Channel shared Tebogo's video, captioning it:

"Tebogo Thobejane's 8-week weight loss journey."

In the clip, the media personality confidently showed off her slimmer physique.

Although the post highlighted her fitness progress, it didn't take long for social media users to dissect every detail of her appearance. Several people claimed her stomach looked unusual, while others insisted the transformation had nothing to do with the gym.

See the clip in the X post below:

Mzansi weighs in with brutal reactions

The socialite’s latest transformation divides social media users. Image: Tebogo Thobejane

Source: Instagram

The comment section quickly filled with criticism, with some users making jokes at Tebogo's expense.

@Athi1942 wrote:

"Summer body and BBLs aren't the same thing."

@msjmusa added:

"Not the fupa hanging. Kanti what is happening?"

Another user, @Certified_user, commented:

"That's not natural fat loss. She's definitely on O. That belly is too loose for her to lie about gym!"

Others questioned her appearance, while a few users even suggested she was using filters to enhance the video.

More criticism pours in

The criticism didn't stop with a handful of comments. As the video gained traction, more users piled on, questioning Tebogo's weight loss journey and taking aim at her appearance. Several accused her of trying to pass off cosmetic procedures as a fitness transformation, while others made jokes about her stomach.

@MrsLulylu asked:

"Will God still be able to recognise her?"

@King wrote:

"What kind of stomach shape is that?"

@mulangano commented:

"Bbl weight loss? Where are the doctors?"

@BMothabela added:

"I honestly don't see why you guys are hyping this plastic doll. Everything is fake."

The flood of criticism quickly overshadowed Tebogo Thobejane's attempt to celebrate her progress, with the conversation shifting away from her weight loss and towards relentless debate over her appearance and past cosmetic surgery rumours.

Tebogo shares weight loss progress

Recently Briefly News reported that Tebogo Thobejane has shared her weight loss journey after committing to seven weeks of clean eating and gym sessions.

The media personality documented her fitness progress on social media, showing the changes she has experienced through her lifestyle adjustments.

Her transformation sparked conversations online, with some people praising her dedication while others shared mixed opinions about her new appearance.

Source: Briefly News