Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane shared her seven-week weight loss journey, revealing she dropped 6KG through diet and training

She posted a carousel of photos showing her protein-rich meals, gym outfits, and the supplement she credits for her transformation

Her empowering message to women in their 40s inspired a wave of support from her followers online

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Tebogo Thobejane showed off the progress she has made in two months. Images: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Former Muvhango actress Tebogo Thobejane has been turning heads after sharing a candid look at her fitness journey online. The star posted a carousel of photos and a video walking followers through seven weeks of disciplined eating, consistent training, and a mindset shift that has already delivered visible results.

In the clips and images, posted on 14 July 2026, Thobejane showed off her protein-heavy meal plan, the creatine powder she has incorporated into her routine, and the gym outfits she says help her feel confident enough to show up and push through. The post came with a heartfelt caption aimed especially at women in their 40s.

"This season is about showing up for myself. Eating high protein. Taking my creatine. Wearing gym outfits that make me feel confident. Training consistently. Choosing discipline over excuses. I'm no longer just chasing the number on the scale. I'm shaping and sculpting my body into the strongest, healthiest and most confident version of me."

Tebogo Thobejane's message to women over 40

The mother of one did not stop at documenting her own progress. She used her platform to once again encourage other women in the same age bracket not to count themselves out.

"To every woman over 40, please don't think your best years are behind you. They're not. Your 40s can be the beginning of the most beautiful chapter of your life. You have more wisdom, more confidence and more power than you've ever had before. Take care of your body. Feed it well. Move it every day. Wear the outfit. Lift the weights. Believe in yourself. It's never too late to become the woman you've always wanted to be."

In a video included in the post, Thobejane gave a more personal update on where she stands after nearly two months of commitment.

"It has been seven weeks of me being on a diet, and I've lost 6 KG. This week was not the greatest of all because I didn't really lose much, but my body is starting to shape up."

Despite the scale slowing down, she pointed to the way her clothes now fit as proof that her body composition is changing.

See Tebogo Thobejane's post below.

Fans rally behind Tebogo Thobejane's transformation

Her followers flooded the comments with encouragement and a few relatable confessions.

londiejn said:

"My inspiration, babe."

raymat37 encouraged Tebogo Thobejane:

"Keep up the good work."

preciousmukhithi reacted:

"Not me seeing this after eating a full plate of pap and full chicken."

look_itssedi wrote:

"You look incredible, love."

Fans and followers admired Tebogo Thobejane's commitment to her new lifestyle. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

Anatii's weight loss gets Mzansi talking

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to recent pictures of Anatii.

The musician was captured flaunting his slimmer frame and was met with a wave of admiration.

Source: Briefly News