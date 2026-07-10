Tebogo Thobejane shared a heartfelt post celebrating her son Botlhale's 19th birthday, including throwback photos from his childhood to the present day

The photos showed Botlhale rubbing shoulders with top celebrities, showing the kind of lifestyle his mom has exposed him to at a young age

Thobejane's fans and followers flooded the comments with birthday wishes, gushing over how much the young man has grown

Tebogo Thobejane celebrated her son's birthday. Images: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

South African socialite and actress Tebogo Thobejane has taken to social media to celebrate a major milestone, marking her son Botlhale's 19th birthday with a series of nostalgic throwback photos and an emotional message that left her followers in their feels.

The photo gallery traced Botlhale's journey from his early years as a baby all the way to adolescence, capturing memorable moments alongside some well-known faces. Among the highlights were snapshots of him with British rapper Central Cee and popular American internet personality IShowSpeed during his recent trip to South Africa, hinting at a childhood spent in some pretty impressive company.

Alongside the photos, Tebogo, who is best known for surviving a shooting incident allegedly orchestrated by her ex-boyfriend, poured her heart out in a moving tribute to her boy.

"We've been through so much together, and I thank God every day for the man you're becoming. You have the kindest heart, the best manners, and you're one of the most hardworking people I know. No matter what we've faced, you've always been there for me, and I'll never take that for granted.

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"I always say we grew up together, and I'm so proud of the young man you've become. I pray God continues to protect you, guide you, and bless everything you touch. Everybody, please help me wish my son a very happy birthday. Mommy loves you so much."

Beyond the celebrity connections and the sentimental throwbacks, Botlhale is carving out his own path as a dedicated amateur boxer, with his sights set on becoming an undisputed flyweight champion across eight divisions.

See Tebogo Thobejane's post below.

Mzansi pours out birthday love

The post drew a wave of warm responses from followers and familiar faces alike.

therealbrinnette said:

"Happy Birthday to my favourite person. We love you so much."

Content creator Dineo Moloisane wrote:

"Happiest birthday to our handsome son. Love you so much, papi. We want a bride now, please, and you're hot, just like your mom."

zamer_thabie reacted:

"Heeeee, bathong, Tebogo! B is 19? Nkos'yam, where did time go? A happy birthday to the sweetest boy ever."

pretty_ditshilwane wrote:

"No, Botlhale is a blessed boy; he has been holding dollars since he was a baby. Happy birthday to your son, Tebo."

Tebogo Thobejane and her followers celebrated her son Botlhale’s birthday. Images: tebogocthobejane, botlhalemthobejane

Source: Instagram

Tebogo Thobejane commits to strict fitness regimen

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tebogo Thobejane showing off her snatched figure.

The actress revealed that she had committed to a strict fitness regimen, sharing sound advice with women on how to lose weight effectively.

Source: Briefly News