Actress Tebogo Thobejane has shared some sound advice to women who are focused on a weight loss regimen

The former Muvhango star shared her progress and how much weight she has shed, and listed the things that made this possible

Her fans and followers gathered to gush over Tebogo Thobejane, saying she looked stunningly beautiful

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Tebogo Thobejane revealed that she lost 4 kg after sticking to a fitness regimen. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

South African socialite turned actress Tebogo Thobejane has shed some light on how she achieved her stunning figure.

The star took to Instagram to share insights with her followers on losing weight and how to remain consistent. She shared a short video showing off her new figure, but she did not leave any of her supporters in the dark.

Thobejane listed her daily routine and threw in a little jab directed at men.

How Tebogo dropped 4kgs despite age

Tebogo's weight loss was a result of taking supplements, working out four times a week, and getting enough sleep. She also shared the classic examples, which include no alcohol and getting at least eight hours of sleep. Tebogo also threw in a little bit of advice on dating and choosing a good man. For Tebogo, that's the ultimate secret to a glow-up, no matter the age.

"The glow up isn't luck, it’s consistency. 3g creatine every day. Gym four times a week. Magnesium before bed. Eight hours of sleep. No alcohol. High protein. No new friends. Choose a man who inspires you to become a better version of yourself," she advised. Tebogo further added, " Walk as much as you can. Stay consistent, even on the days you don’t feel like it," she mentioned.

Tebogo Thobejane revealed how she lost 4 KG. Image: tebogocthobejane

Source: Instagram

For the former Muvhango actress, she stated that age should not be an excuse to slow down and let oneself go, and that women should be more motivated to fetch their bodies.

"Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you getting older means you have to slow down or let yourself go. This is your sign to choose yourself again. I’m not done yet, but I’m proud of the progress. If you’ve got any tips that helped you on your weight loss journey, drop them below. Let’s motivate each other. We’re getting older, not giving up. Let’s get going, ladies."

Fans gushed over Tebogo, saying she looked stunning. She went on Instagram on Thursday, 2 July, to share a post-workout video to highlight her new figure. Iviwe5200 said, "I'm in love with your body."

Wisher.darren mentioned, "What a beautiful outfit! The only diva."

Tebogo posts snaps to shade ex's alleged side chick

In a previous report from Briefly News, Tebogo Thobejane posted snaps on her Instagram account, flaunting her curves in a swimsuit.

Thobejane took a swipe at her ex-boyfriend, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala's alleged side chick, Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, in the caption of her post. Some of her followers were quick to pick up on the shade, while others focused on Tebogo’s appearance, flooding the post with praise for her curves and confidence.

Source: Briefly News